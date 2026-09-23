Eric Idle to Tour Australia and New Zealand with Live Conversation
Idle will discuss his life in MONTY PYTHON, childhood experiences, and the launch of his brand-new memoir.
FANE Australia has announced An Evening of Idle Conversation, a live tour celebrating Monty Python star Eric Idle and the launch of his brand-new memoir, Idle in Provence: A Brief History of Thyme.
Eric Idle will take to the stage and tell the story of his incredible life like you've never heard it before. Audiences will go on journey - from the giddy heights of Monty Python to the trauma of his childhood: the highs and bitter lows behind one of the most beloved and celebrated actors and writers of all time.
After losing his father at Christmas 1945, Idle spent twelve years in boarding schools before he escaped to Cambridge, fell in with five other troublemakers, and changed comedy forever.
Always Look on the Bright Side of Life became Britain's favourite funeral song. The Rutles became the world's first mockumentary, George Harrison mortgaged his house to fund Life of Brian, and a medieval coconut gag became Spamalot, a Tony Award–winning Best Musical.
Expect candid memories of the friends he has loved and lost – Graham Chapman, George Harrison, Robin Williams – alongside fortunes made and squandered, feuds and reunions, a brush with cancer, and why, at 83, he is still looking on the bright side of life.
Unscripted, in conversation, and with the chance to put your own questions to him live on stage, An Evening of Idle Conversation is sixty years of show business told the way only Eric Idle can tell it.
In celebration of his brand-new memoir, Idle in Provence: A Brief History of Thyme, copies will be available at each event.
“I'm going on tour from September to celebrate the launch of my new book Idle in Provence! A heartfelt memoir of my life, mishaps and escape in the south of France. Join me for an evening of stories, laughter and Monty Python memories.” – Eric Idle
Tour Dates
Sun, 22 November — Melbourne — Palais Theatre
Tue, 24 November — Auckland — Bruce Mason Centre
Thu, 26 November — Christchurch — Isaac Theatre Royal
Sun, 29 November — Wellington — St James Theatre
Sat, 5 December — Brisbane — QPAC
Tue, 8 December — Sydney — State Theatre
Thu, 10 December — Adelaide — Her Majesty's Theatre
Sat, 12 December — Perth — Riverside Theatre
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