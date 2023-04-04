Mark Normand Will Embark on Debut Australian Tour For May–June 2023

Fun-loving New York comedian Mark Normand will embark on his first-ever Australian tour this May-June.

Mark's Fanny Guy Tour will kick off in Perth on Wednesday 31 May, before heading to Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 6 April at 10:00 am local time from www.tegdainty.com, and fans are encouraged to purchase early, as they are expected to sell out quickly.

Known for his "relentlessly punchy writing and expert delivery" (The Laugh Button) which have made him one of the most sought-after comedians in the industry today, fans are in for a treat when Mark makes his Australian tour debut this May-June.

This year, Mark took out first place at the Great American Comedy Festival competition. Mark has released multiple hit comedy specials, including Don't Be Yourself and Out to Lunch, and features on Netflix's The Standups. He has appeared six times on TBS's CONAN, as well as the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Showtime's Live at SXSW, INSIDE Amy Schumer, TruTv, Best Week Ever, MTV, Last Comic Standing and @Midnight.

In addition to his stand-up career, Normand has acted in several television shows, including Broad City and Horace and Pete. He also co-hosts the popular podcasts Tuesdays with Stories! with fellow comedian Joe List, We Might Be Drunk with Sam Morril, and appears monthly on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Normand has opened for Amy Schumer and Jerry Seinfeld, with Seinfeld calling him a favourite standup to watch.

In 2013 Mark won Caroline's March Madness competition, beating out 63 other comedians. He was also voted Village Voice's 'Best Comedian of 2013'. In 2012, he appeared on John Oliver's New York Stand-up Show on Comedy Central, and in 2011 was picked as one of Comedy Central's 'Comics to Watch.'

Mark was born and raised in New Orleans, LA surprisingly to two normal parents. As a kid, he spent most of his time shooting short films and wetting the bed. He started doing comedy right after college and quickly moved to New York. Mark's stand-up comedy has taken him all over the world, including multiple tours throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. He has been involved in many festivals, including Portland, Seattle, DC, Boston, Vancouver, and Melbourne, and in 2013 was featured as a New Face at the Montreal Comedy Festival.

Mark was named one of Comedy Central's 'Comics To Watch' for the 2011 New York Comedy Festival, was named Esquire's 'Best New Comedians 2012', Splitsider's 'Top 10 Up and Coming Comedians on Each Coast', and Time Out New York's '21 New York Comedy Scene Linchpins'.

With his unique voice and undeniable talent, Mark Normand has become one of the most exciting and respected comedians in the industry today and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 31 May The Regal Theatre Perth

Saturday 3 June AEC Theatre Adelaide

Thursday 8 June Enmore Theatre Sydney

Friday 9 June Palais Theatre Melbourne

Saturday 10 June Powerhouse Theatre Brisbane