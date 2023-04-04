Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mark Normand Will Embark on Debut Australian Tour For May–June 2023

Mark's Fanny Guy Tour will kick off in Perth on Wednesday 31 May, before heading to Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Apr. 04, 2023  
Fun-loving New York comedian Mark Normand will embark on his first-ever Australian tour this May-June.

Mark's Fanny Guy Tour will kick off in Perth on Wednesday 31 May, before heading to Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 6 April at 10:00 am local time from www.tegdainty.com, and fans are encouraged to purchase early, as they are expected to sell out quickly.

Known for his "relentlessly punchy writing and expert delivery" (The Laugh Button) which have made him one of the most sought-after comedians in the industry today, fans are in for a treat when Mark makes his Australian tour debut this May-June.

This year, Mark took out first place at the Great American Comedy Festival competition. Mark has released multiple hit comedy specials, including Don't Be Yourself and Out to Lunch, and features on Netflix's The Standups. He has appeared six times on TBS's CONAN, as well as the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Showtime's Live at SXSW, INSIDE Amy Schumer, TruTv, Best Week Ever, MTV, Last Comic Standing and @Midnight.

In addition to his stand-up career, Normand has acted in several television shows, including Broad City and Horace and Pete. He also co-hosts the popular podcasts Tuesdays with Stories! with fellow comedian Joe List, We Might Be Drunk with Sam Morril, and appears monthly on The Joe Rogan Experience.

Normand has opened for Amy Schumer and Jerry Seinfeld, with Seinfeld calling him a favourite standup to watch.

In 2013 Mark won Caroline's March Madness competition, beating out 63 other comedians. He was also voted Village Voice's 'Best Comedian of 2013'. In 2012, he appeared on John Oliver's New York Stand-up Show on Comedy Central, and in 2011 was picked as one of Comedy Central's 'Comics to Watch.'

Mark was born and raised in New Orleans, LA surprisingly to two normal parents. As a kid, he spent most of his time shooting short films and wetting the bed. He started doing comedy right after college and quickly moved to New York. Mark's stand-up comedy has taken him all over the world, including multiple tours throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. He has been involved in many festivals, including Portland, Seattle, DC, Boston, Vancouver, and Melbourne, and in 2013 was featured as a New Face at the Montreal Comedy Festival.

Mark was named one of Comedy Central's 'Comics To Watch' for the 2011 New York Comedy Festival, was named Esquire's 'Best New Comedians 2012', Splitsider's 'Top 10 Up and Coming Comedians on Each Coast', and Time Out New York's '21 New York Comedy Scene Linchpins'.

With his unique voice and undeniable talent, Mark Normand has become one of the most exciting and respected comedians in the industry today and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 31 May The Regal Theatre Perth

Saturday 3 June AEC Theatre Adelaide

Thursday 8 June Enmore Theatre Sydney

Friday 9 June Palais Theatre Melbourne

Saturday 10 June Powerhouse Theatre Brisbane




PEAR-SHAPED Opens This Week at Theatre Works St Kilda Photo
PEAR-SHAPED Opens This Week at Theatre Works St Kilda
Theatre Works St Kilda and Rogue Projects will present the world premiere production of Pear-Shaped as part of the prestigious By Theatre Works program.
ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP is Now Playing at Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP is Now Playing at Melbourne Comedy Festival
This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.
BROWN WOMEN COMEDY Comes to Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
BROWN WOMEN COMEDY Comes to Melbourne Comedy Festival
The largest line-up of South Asian female comedians comes together to present “Brown Women Comedy” at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Amna Bee, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa, Daizy Maan, Moose Jattana and Kripa Krithivasan (with more to be announced) assemble to share stories about failing their parents and finding independence as brown women.
NOT FINISHED WITH YOU YET Extends Season Into MICF 2023 Photo
NOT FINISHED WITH YOU YET Extends Season Into MICF 2023
NOT FINISHED WITH YOU YET has extended its season into Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023 and must finish on 16th April.

