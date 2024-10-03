Katy Perry Adds Additional Show to Australian Tour

This is Katy Perry's first tour in six years.
One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Katy Perry, is set to embark on an Australian tour - The Lifetimes Tour presented by Snaffle in June 2025. Now, TEG DAINTY announced that due to huge demand, a new show has been added in MELBOURNE.
Katy Perry's first tour in six years will see her in concert in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth next June, where she will perform all the hits. “It’s a party and you’re all invited! Stoked to see you in June 2025. Get ready for a high energy singalong to alllllll your faves”, says Katy.
9th June SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena
10th June SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena
12th June MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena
13th June MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena
Saturday 14th June MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena NEW SHOW!
17th June BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
18th June BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre
22nd June PERTH, RAC Arena
26th June ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre
27th June ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre
29th June ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Pre-sales are on now. General public tickets go on sale from 10am (local time) on
Friday 4 October from HERE. For all ticketing and tour information head HERE.
Photo Credit: Louisa Meng
