Katy Perry Adds Additional Show to Australian Tour

One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Katy Perry, is set to embark on an Australian tour - The Lifetimes Tour presented by Snaffle in June 2025. Now, TEG DAINTY announced that due to huge demand, a new show has been added in MELBOURNE.



Katy Perry's first tour in six years will see her in concert in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth next June, where she will perform all the hits. “It’s a party and you’re all invited! Stoked to see you in June 2025. Get ready for a high energy singalong to alllllll your faves”, says Katy.

KATY PERRY 2025 THE LIFETIMES TOUR - AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

9th June SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena

10th June SYDNEY, Qudos Bank Arena

12th June MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena

13th June MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 14th June MELBOURNE, Rod Laver Arena NEW SHOW!

17th June BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

18th June BRISBANE, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

22nd June PERTH, RAC Arena

26th June ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

27th June ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

29th June ADELAIDE, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Pre-sales are on now. General public tickets go on sale from 10am (local time) on

Friday 4 October from HERE. For all ticketing and tour information head HERE.

Photo Credit: Louisa Meng

