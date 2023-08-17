IMPROMPTUNES Returns to Melbourne in September

The performance is on Friday 1st September.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

It’s a completely wild idea. The performers take a title from the audience, and seconds later they perform that musical for the first, last, and only time. All the music, dialogue, songs, and dance routines are completely made up on the spot. Wilder still, Impromptunes has been at it so long that the 1st of September marks their 400th live improvised musical. 

Debuting in 2013, Impromptunes is Australia's leading improvised musical comedy troupe, combining the mischief of improvisation with the magic of musical theatre. They have been performing for 10 years across Australia and internationally at Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Perth Fringe World, Adelaide Fringe, Bondi Festival and Edinburgh Fringe. The troupe is made up of professional musical theatre performers and musicians, as well as Melbourne’s top improvisers from the likes of The Big Hoo Haa and Improv Conspiracy. It all started in Melbourne with “The Beer Drinkers,” next their first touring season saw Perth witness “My Mum Drink Drives” (sensing a theme here?) and their Edinburgh debut began with the epic “Vampirates.” Whatever you can think of, this talented cast will bring it to life right in front of your eyes in a theatrical production full of hijinks, harmony and hilarity. 

Impromptunes’ aspirations for 2024 are huge, with this fundraiser contributing to a residency at The Alex Theatre and FIVE seasons, including their long anticipated return to Edinburgh Fringe. Improvised musical comedy fans old and new should mark this one in their diaries and get along to support this incredible milestone. 

Date: Friday 1st September
Time: 8.00pm (1 Hour 20 Minutes Run Time)
Location: Alex Theatre (1/135 Fitzroy St St Kilda)
Tickets: Https://alextheatre.au/impromptunes



