Rodgers & Hammerstein's CAROUSEL is Coming to Sydney and Melbourne This Year

Two of Australia’s most celebrated leading ladies, Anna O’Byrne and Marina Prior, will star in a concert presentation of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s CAROUSEL in Melbourne and Sydney.

Set in a seaside town in Maine, the musical follows the love story of Billy Bigelow, a handsome but troubled carousel barker, and Julie Jordan, a young mill worker. Anna O’Byrne and Marina Prior will play the leading roles of Julie Jordan and Nettie Fowler, the women at the heart of this enduring tale of love, redemption, and the struggle to find our place in the world.

Since its premiere on Broadway in 1945, CAROUSEL has been praised for its poignant storyline, memorable characters, and unforgettable score which includes timeless hits such as “If I Loved You”, “Soliloquy”, “June Is Bustin’ Out All Over” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Anna O’Byrne’s celebrated international career has seen her star as Eliza in My Fair Lady, directed by Dame Julie Andrews, Christine Daaé in Love Never Dies and The Phantom of the Opera in London’s West End. More recently she starred in the sell-out Australian tour of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap and her one-woman show Becoming Eliza.

Marina Prior AM is regarded as Australia’s leading lady of musical theatre and one of Australia’s most beloved performers. She is best known for her lead role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, as well as Guinevere opposite Richard Harris in Camelot, Cosette in Les Misérables, Hope Harcourt in Anything Goes, Maria in West Side Story,Lily in The Secret Garden, Miss Adelaide in Guys And Dolls and Mrs Banks in Mary Poppins, amongst a host of other roles.

On presenting this rare staging of this iconic show, producer Enda Markey (Do You Hear The People Sing?, Defying Gravity, Becoming Eliza) said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have gathered such a phenomenal team to bring CAROUSEL to life. This extraordinary music demands equally extraordinary singers, and I am thrilled to unite Anna and Marina—two of our greatest stage stars—for the first time to play these iconic roles. It promises to be a truly unforgettable night at the theatre.”

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II are widely regarded as one of the greatest partnerships in musical theatre history. Together, they created some of the most enduring and beloved musicals, including Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The King and I and The Sound of Music. Their innovative approach revolutionised the genre, earning them numerous awards including Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards and Academy Awards.

At the helm of this production of CAROUSEL is Australia’s foremost conductor of musicals, Guy Simpson, with direction by former associate director of Melbourne Theatre Company, Petra Kalive. Lighting design is by Gavan Swift and sound design by Tom Brickhill.

SYDNEY

Venue: State Theatre, Sydney

Dates: Tuesday 2 September at 7:30pm, Wednesday 3 September at 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Price: From $99 (plus booking fee)

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or phone 136 100

Tickets on sale 31 May (Pre-sales from 28 May)

MELBOURNE

Venue: Princess Theatre, Melbourne

Dates: Saturday 7 September at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 8 September at 1pm

Price: From $99 (plus booking fee)

Bookings: ticketek.com.au or phone 13 28 49

Tickets on sale 7 June (Pre-sales from 5 June)

Comments