FROSTED – A Winter Spectacular! to Celebrate Christmas in July

Embark on a magical winter journey at FROSTED – A Winter Spectacular, celebrating Christmas in July!

During the months of June and July 2024, the big field in Narre Warren opposite Westfield Fountain Gate will be transformed into a whimsical sanctuary where all can revel in the magic of a traditional winter Christmas in July under the Big Top.

Lose yourself in the breathtaking beauty of an immersive winter wonderland and enjoy the beauty of a Christmas in July.

EVENT ZONES:

Snow land - Delve into an inflatable playground of frosted fun

Bakery – Create your own adorably frosty snowman or reindeer biscuits with special French icings

Mrs Claus' Storytelling Corner – Join Mrs Claus and celebrate the frosty season with some of your favourite Christmas carols and stories.

Winter Craft Corner – Unleash your creativity at our winter craft village where you can create your own reindeer antlers.

The Elf's Village- Make you very own snow Globe.

Character Meet & Greets – Enjoy a special photo moment with your favourite frosty characters, with appearances from Frosty the Snowman and Everest from Abominable.

Live Performances – Get swept up with amazing circus performances.

Polar Bear Ball Pit - Slip down the inflatable slide past the polar bear and into the ball pit with 100,000 Balls

Taboggan Slide – Grab your special mat and slip your way down the artificial icy taboggan slope.

Skating – Glide across the icy field on our enchanting artificial skating rink

Refreshments – Delight your tastebuds with a selection of wintery food and drinks

Reindeer Barn – Don't forget to visit Rudolf's Barn

Photo opportunities in front of the Giant Gold Rocking Horse and the Magical Hot Air Ballon

With VIP experiences and family-friendly ticket options available, prepare to be spellbound by an experience that ignites wonder and promises to warm hearts and ignite imaginations!

Visit for some icy excitement, warm memories, and endless fun surrounded by an immersive world of winter that glitters with Christmas magic. Don't miss your chance to experience this spellbinding frosty Christmas experience right here in Melbourne!

Secure your tickets now and get ready to be enchanted by ‘FROSTED – A Winter Spectacular.'

Ticketing:

General Admission from $32.50 (plus booking fee)

Admission to either a day event or evening event

Enjoyment of all Frosted Zones

VIP Experience from $65.00 (plus booking fee)

Admission to either a day event or evening event

VIP Fast Pass Lanyard

10 minute early entry

Front of line priority at each Frosted Zones

Complimentary VIP Gift Bag from the Frosted Merchandise Shop

Food voucher - including either: hot dog/hot chips & drink, or chicken nuggets/hot chips & drink

Family Special from $100.00 (plus booking fee)

Admission to an evening event only

4x General Admission tickets

Enjoyment of all Frosted Zones

