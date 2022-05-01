Human Rights Arts & Film Festival to Play Through May 7th

Opening night was last Thursday in Melbourne for HRAFF was a huge success with a full audience seeing the superb mobilising documentary Dear Future Children from 22 year old director Franz Bohm. The Festival is now well underway.

The largest public human rights arts event in Australia, The Human Rights Arts & Film Festival (HRAFF) is a not-for-profit arts organisation dedicated to cultivating a vibrant human rights community, culture and conversation in Australia.

This year's HRAFF annual festival will feature a much-anticipated program of films, prominent visiting directors, artists, engaging workshops, and special guest speakers. Films take pride of place in the program, with an array of award-winning films from Australia and all over the world. 2022 has already seen monumental changes at HRAFF with the team almost doubling in size at the start of the year. It is exciting to introduce the two people at the centre of the new team, Festival Director Sophie Parr and Program Director Ayesha Mehta.

Program Director Ayesha Mehta says, "We are incredibly excited about this year's festival, and to be building our arts events through collaborations with local artists. We hope that travelling through our 10-day festival will be a vibrant experience, with a multitude of ways to engage with the stories and themes throughout.

Platforming artists, filmmakers and musicians is at the heart and soul of the Human Rights Arts & Film Festival mission. Ayesha adds: "It's why HRAFF exists - engaging and inspiring audiences on human rights issues through art, film and music and conversation, which flows through to the partnerships and relationships that we nurture."

As part of HRAFF's exciting new direction, this year's annual festival will be guided by four interconnected themes: Bodies, Environment, Ancestors, Distance. These themes have been chosen in order to create spaces of community engagement in recognition of our overlapping experiences.

Explore the festival: https://www.hraff.org.au/program-2022