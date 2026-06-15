HEAR MY EYES: MEMENTO to Screen at Hamer Hall With Live Percussive Score

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Christopher Nolan's neo-noir classic Memento will be brought to life with a live original score composed and performed solely by Michael “Cavs” Cavanagh, drummer of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall from 8 – 9 August 2026. Conceived by Hear My Eyes, the film will screen as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF).

Cavanagh's percussion-driven score will respond directly to the structure and pacing of the iconic film across three music stations to recontextualise Memento and expand the film's impact for Melbourne's premier concert hall.

Celebrated for its inventive reverse-chronological structure Memento stars Australian actor Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) as Leonard, a man suffering from a rare, untreatable form of memory loss who is searching for the man responsible for his wife's death. Co-starring Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) and Joe Pantoliano (The Matrix), the film premiered in 2000 to acclaim, various awards and has since gained a cult following.

Memento was written and directed by the Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan, who is credited with creating many of the 21st century's most celebrated films including Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), Oppenheimer (2023), and a trilogy of Batman movies. His next highly anticipated film The Odyssey featuring an all-star Hollywood cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, and Zendaya will be released this year.

Hear My Eyes Founder and Creative Director Haydn Green said the score will offer a bold reinterpretation of the film's fractured narrative and psychological tension.

“Michael and I have been talking about a percussion focused project since our collaboration on Suspiria, but it's hard to find the right film, and now after spending a lot of time with Memento, I know that it's perfect,'' Green said.

“I love the conceptual alignment. Memento is a film about one mind trying to piece itself together and having one virtuoso build the entire score live in front of an audience mirrors that beautifully. There's a real Birdman (Alejandro González Iñárritu) energy to it as well, one drummer carrying the whole thing, all that intensity and immediacy.”

This will be Hear My Eyes' second project at Hamer Hall this year, following the screening of James Cameron's Terminator 2 in February.

In addition to the Melbourne performances, Hear My Eyes : Memento will also be screened on 29 August at City Recital Hall in Sydney.

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