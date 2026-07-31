Full Cast Set For ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST in Melbourne

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Jason Donovan will return to Melbourne to star in a new production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Jason will take on the iconic role of Randle P. McMurphy in the production, playing exclusively at Melbourne's historic Athenaeum Theatre for a strictly limited season from 13 November.

Joining him is an outstanding Australian cast led by acclaimed Australian actress Nadine Garner as the formidable Nurse Ratched and internationally acclaimed actor Jeremy Proulx as Chief Bromden. The cast also includes Harvey Almond as Dr. Spivey, Martin Blum as Scanlon, Chris Connelly as Ruckley/Aide Turkle, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler as Nurse Flynn/Sandra, Darcey Eagle as Candy Starr, Gyton Grantley as Cheswick, David James as Harding, George Kapiniaris as Martini, Daniel R. Nixon as Billy Bibbit, Jack Scott as Aide Williams, Deep Sroa as Aide Warren.

Director Roger Hodgman said, "What has always made One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest endure is that along with its subversive wit and humour it is an incredibly powerful story about freedom, dignity and hope. McMurphy is one of theatre's great roles because he refuses to accept the world as it is and inspires others to believe life can be different. Jason brings exactly the courage, humour and generosity the role demands, while Nadine Garner has all the intelligence, authority and complexity needed to make Nurse Ratched a truly formidable opponent. Bringing together a company of actors of this calibre is a director's dream. I'm looking forward to seeing this outstanding ensemble discover the relationships, tensions and humanity that make this story so powerful, and to creating a production that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking."

Adapted from the landmark novel by Ken Kesey, Dale Wasserman has written a play for the ages. Regularly performed to packed houses around the world, this gripping stage adaptation delivers a raw and unforgettable night in the theatre, filled with intensity, humanity and searing drama.

Inside a psychiatric institution ruled with ruthless control by the formidable Nurse Ratched, the patients have learned one thing — always live by the rules. Into this suffocating system bursts the rebellious Randle P. McMurphy, a charismatic troublemaker who refuses to submit quietly. Through wit, defiance and sheer force of personality, McMurphy inspires the patients around him to rediscover courage, dignity and the fragile spark of freedom.

Directed by acclaimed Australian director Roger Hodgman, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest remains one of the most seminal and provocative stories ever told — a raw, thrilling and deeply human clash between individuality and authority. Funny, shocking, confronting and ultimately unforgettable, this bold new production is theatre at its very best.

For Jason, the production marks a powerful and exciting departure from many roles that have defined his celebrated career, allowing audiences to see him in one of modern theatre's most demanding dramatic roles.

Returning to Melbourne for this production carries special significance for Jason Donovan, whose career first emerged from the city's vibrant entertainment scene of the 1980s before taking him to international stages. Inspired by seeing the acclaimed production at London's Old Vic Theatre, Donovan was eager to take on the role of Randle P. McMurphy, captivated by a story that is powerful, confronting, funny and deeply human. A timeless exploration of authority, conformity and the courage to challenge the system, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest remains as relevant today as ever. McMurphy stands as one of theatre's most compelling anti-heroes — provoking, disrupting and inspiring those around him to resist — making it a role unlike any Donovan has played before and one he is thrilled to bring home to Melbourne audiences.

Acclaimed actress Nadine Garner brings extraordinary depth of experience and theatrical credibility to the production. One of Australia's most respected performers across stage and screen, the Helpmann Award and AFI Award-winning actress began her career in Melbourne's thriving acting scene of the 1980s before building an acclaimed body of work spanning theatre, television and film. Her notable screen credits include The Doctor Blake Mysteries, City Homicide, The Henderson Kids and Raw FM, alongside acclaimed stage performances in The Cherry Orchard, Così, Private Lives, Life Span of a Fact and The Taming of the Shrew with many of Australia's leading theatre companies. Garner also starred in Sam Mendes' acclaimed production of Cabaret, for which she received both a Helpmann Award and a Green Room Award for her performance as Fraulein Kost.

No stranger to One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest or the pivotal role of Chief Bromden, Jeremy Proulx has earned critical acclaim for his performances in productions around the world. His acclaimed portrayal of Bromden at Atlanta's Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre in 2016 earned him a BroadwayWorld Best Actor Award, before he reprised the role in acclaimed productions across the UK and USA. In 2020, he also received an Encore Michigan Wilde Award for his performance.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest plays exclusively at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre for a strictly limited season.

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