Adam Kay Bringing TWAS THE NIGHTSHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS LIVE to Australia

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Bestselling author, comedian and doctor, Adam Kay will return to Australia with his festive live show, Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas Live. The show features entries from his best-selling Christmas diaries alongside all-new stand-up, original Christmas songs and outrageous real-life stories. Tickets go on sale Monday 13 July at 12pm (local) at bohmpresents.com.

The show serves as a tribute to the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who spend the holiday season on the front line. Packed with anecdotes from life on the wards, Kay recounts the unforgettable Christmases spent delivering babies, treating bizarre festive injuries and retrieving everything from baubles and chocolate wrappers to remote controls and fairy lights from places they were never meant to be.

Adam Kay is a BAFTA-winning author, TV writer, comedian and former junior doctor. His first book, This is Going to Hurt, spent over a year at number one in the Sunday Times bestseller list, was translated into 37 languages, won ten national awards, and sold over three million copies. His subsequent adult nonfiction books, Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas and Undoctored were also Sunday Times number one bestsellers. His first novel, A Particularly Nasty Case published in 2025. He is also one of the country's bestselling children's authors, with non-fiction titles including Kay's Anatomy (the fastest selling kids' non-fiction book of the decade), Kay's Incredible Inventions (Lollies Non-Fiction Book of the Year), picture books including Amy Gets Eaten (The Week Junior Picture Book of the Year), and the Dexter Procter fiction series.

As a live performer, Kay has sold-out numerous West End seasons and international tours. His live tour of This is Going to Hurt was attended by over 350,000 people and Undoctored was the bestselling show of the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe. Kay's awards for TV writing include BAFTA and Writers Guild awards for adapting This is Going to Hurt for the BBC/AMC. His most recent show was Dexter Procter: The 10-Year-Old Doctor for the BBC.

Australia Dates

Perth Regal Theatre Monday 30 November

Canberra Canberra Theatre Thursday 3 December

Adelaide Norwood Concert Hall Friday 4 November

Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall Sunday 6 December

Sydney Enmore Theatre Sunday 13 December

Newcastle City Hall Monday 14 December

Melbourne Hamer Hall Tuesday 15 December

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