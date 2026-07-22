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Bryan Adams ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES Tour to Add Second Melbourne Show

Natalie Imbruglia will join Bryan Adams as special guest at Rod Laver Arena.

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Bryan Adams ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES Tour to Add Second Melbourne Show

Bryan Adams has added a second Melbourne performance to his Roll With the Punches Tour after tickets for his originally announced March 5, 2027 concert at Rod Laver Arena sold out.

The new Melbourne show will take place on Sunday, March 7, 2027, at Rod Laver Arena. Frontier Members will have access to a presale beginning Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening Monday, July 27, at 12 p.m. local time.

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform hits spanning his four-decade career, including "Summer of '69," "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," "Heaven," "Run to You," "Cuts Like a Knife," "Please Forgive Me," and "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman."

Joining Adams throughout the tour is special guest Natalie Imbruglia. The Australian singer-songwriter, whose debut album Left of the Middle spawned the international hit "Torn," is set to release her new album, Algorithm, this September.

Tour Dates

Australia

  • February 23 – RAC Arena, Perth
  • February 26 – Afterpay Arena, Sydney
  • March 1 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
  • March 4 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
  • March 5 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Sold Out)
  • March 7 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (New Show)

New Zealand

  • March 10 – Spark Arena, Auckland
  • March 12 – Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

All performances are licensed for all ages. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets only through Frontier Touring's authorized ticketing partners.

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