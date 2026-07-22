Bryan Adams ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES Tour to Add Second Melbourne Show

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Bryan Adams has added a second Melbourne performance to his Roll With the Punches Tour after tickets for his originally announced March 5, 2027 concert at Rod Laver Arena sold out.

The new Melbourne show will take place on Sunday, March 7, 2027, at Rod Laver Arena. Frontier Members will have access to a presale beginning Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening Monday, July 27, at 12 p.m. local time.

The Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform hits spanning his four-decade career, including "Summer of '69," "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," "Heaven," "Run to You," "Cuts Like a Knife," "Please Forgive Me," and "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman."

Joining Adams throughout the tour is special guest Natalie Imbruglia. The Australian singer-songwriter, whose debut album Left of the Middle spawned the international hit "Torn," is set to release her new album, Algorithm, this September.

Tour Dates

Australia

February 23 – RAC Arena, Perth

February 26 – Afterpay Arena, Sydney

March 1 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

March 4 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

March 5 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Sold Out)

March 7 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (New Show)

New Zealand

March 10 – Spark Arena, Auckland

March 12 – Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch

All performances are licensed for all ages. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets only through Frontier Touring's authorized ticketing partners.

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