Bryan Adams ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES Tour to Add Second Melbourne Show
Natalie Imbruglia will join Bryan Adams as special guest at Rod Laver Arena.
Bryan Adams has added a second Melbourne performance to his Roll With the Punches Tour after tickets for his originally announced March 5, 2027 concert at Rod Laver Arena sold out.
The new Melbourne show will take place on Sunday, March 7, 2027, at Rod Laver Arena. Frontier Members will have access to a presale beginning Friday, July 24, at 11 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening Monday, July 27, at 12 p.m. local time.
The Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform hits spanning his four-decade career, including "Summer of '69," "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," "Heaven," "Run to You," "Cuts Like a Knife," "Please Forgive Me," and "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman."
Joining Adams throughout the tour is special guest Natalie Imbruglia. The Australian singer-songwriter, whose debut album Left of the Middle spawned the international hit "Torn," is set to release her new album, Algorithm, this September.
Tour Dates
Australia
- February 23 – RAC Arena, Perth
- February 26 – Afterpay Arena, Sydney
- March 1 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
- March 4 – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
- March 5 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Sold Out)
- March 7 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (New Show)
New Zealand
- March 10 – Spark Arena, Auckland
- March 12 – Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch
All performances are licensed for all ages. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets only through Frontier Touring's authorized ticketing partners.
|
NAT''S WHAT I RECKON: Panic at the Bistro
The Thornbury Theatre (11/28-11/28)
|
Kindred People 2026
The Ian Potter Centre for Performing Arts (9/01-9/05)
|
One Flew Over the Cuckoo''s Nest - Preview
Athenaeum Theatre One (11/13-11/15)
|
Steel Magnolias
The Athenaeum (7/23-8/09)
|
PAW Patrol™ Live! "Race to the Rescue"
MyState Bank Arena (7/25-7/25)
|
Rabbit & Watson by Shane Woon
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (7/15-7/26)
|
NICA: The Joys of Circus
NICA (7/24-7/25)
|
Society
Viva Melbourne (5/01-4/25) PHOTOS
|
Play In A Day: Volpone, Or, The Fox
The University of Melbourne (11/18-11/18)
|
Dance Palace
Luna Park (8/20-9/12)