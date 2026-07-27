THE CASTLE Film to Become Stage Play in Melbourne

NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. Sign Up

Australia's most beloved film, THE CASTLE, will be reimagined for the stage in a major new theatrical play set to premiere in Melbourne at Her Majesty's Theatre from March 2027, marking 30 years since the film's original release.

Regarded as one of Australia's most celebrated and beloved films, THE CASTLE has captivated Australian audiences for three decades and left an undeniable mark on Australian culture, with its humour, heart, and iconic one liners firmly embedded within the national vernacular. Audiences will once again join the Kerrigan family on their heartfelt and hilarious Darryl versus Goliath fight to save their cherished home, in a story that continues to resonate across generations and perfectly captures the Aussie battler spirit of courage, resilience, and the power of community in the ultimate pursuit of… serenity.

This new adaptation has been written by the film's original creators, Rob Sitch, Tom Gleisner, Santo Cilauro and Jane Kennedy, who also join the production as co-producers, ensuring the story of the Kerrigan family and their unmistakable Australian voice will be brought to life on stage by the team who know it best. Featuring all your favourite scenes and characters from the iconic film, this joyous production introduces new laughs and contemporary references ensuring THE CASTLE will delight new and old fans alike.

The production will be directed by Paige Rattray, one of Australia's leading directors across both stage and screen, best known for her work on Season 2 and 3 of the Netflix hit Heartbreak High and the world premiere of the acclaimed musical Fangirls which toured nationally, winning the Sydney Theatre Award for Best Mainstage Musical and the Matilda Award for Best Musical or Cabaret. Set and costume design by Jonathon Oxlade, the AACTA Award-winning designer whose credits span theatre, film and television, including Girl Asleep, Into the Woods, and Bluey's Big Play. Together, they are the first of a celebrated Australian creative team that will transform THE CASTLE into a stunning live theatrical experience celebrating the richness, humour, and heart of Australian storytelling.

Michael Cassel, Producer, said:

"When the team at Working Dog first approached me about bringing The Castle to the stage, I knew we had to do this. The film miraculously captures the specificities of Australian life and yet feels so universally true; family love, the challenges change presents, and the warmth and humour and dignity of ordinary people standing up for what matters. It makes you laugh, and then, before you know it, it makes you cry."

"That is exactly what live theatre does at its best and why The Castle was always destined for the stage. To sit together in a theatre and feel the laughter, tears and pride in real time will be incredibly special. I cannot wait to share this story with Australian audiences in a completely new way with our extraordinary creative team."

Creators of The Castle, Rob Sitch, Tom Gleisner, Santo Cilauro and Jane Kennedy said:

“Over the best part of 25 years we have never lost our desire to turn 'THE CASTLE' into a live stage show. Not just a retelling of the story but a quarter of a century of funny updates! A celebration of all we love about the Kerrigan family. We wrote this new, fully updated show in the same way that we wrote the film screenplay all those years ago - the four of us in a room trying to make each other laugh. Our goal was to capture the warmth and humour (dare we say, “the vibe”?) of the original story in a way that will hopefully resonate with new and long-term fans alike.”

Victorian Minister for Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos said:

“Melbourne has long been Australia's home of world-class theatre. It's especially fitting that audiences will be the first in the country to experience this stage adaptation here, where the film was set, written and produced."

"Theatre productions like this encourage people to visit, support local business and jobs, and reinforce the important role the arts play in Victoria.”

See THE CASTLE first in Melbourne with tickets available to purchase now at www.thecastleonstage.com.au.

Casting for the production will be announced in the coming months.

Need more Australia - Melbourne Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming