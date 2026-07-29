THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PAUL to Return to Arts Centre Melbourne

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THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PAUL, the comedy about Paul Keating, written by and starring Jonathan Biggins, will coome to Arts Centre Melbourne. Performances will run 20 October – 1 November.

The sermon on the mount returns to Arts Centre Melbourne for a victory lap – including hot new takes on today's world – as Jonathan Biggins transforms into the visionary, reformer and rabble-rouser, Paul Keating.

Exploring the former PM's landmark political achievements and personal obsessions, The Gospel According to Paul takes the light on the hill and shines it on a man who grew up in the Labor Party at the knee of Jack Lang, approached economics as an artform, and demanded we confront the wrongs of our past. This production captures Keating's eviscerating Question Time wit and wraps it up in a Zegna suit.

With acerbic updates on everything from AUKUS to negative gearing, to the rise of Pauline and the demise of the Liberal party, this up-to-the minute version of Biggins' celebrated show returns to Melbourne for a final hurrah and is not to be missed.

Says writer and performer Jonathan Biggins: “The world's shambolic parade of hollow populist leaders is definitely not the procession we had to have. Oh, to be led once more by the man who knows a reformer isn't just a machine in a pilates studio.”

Jonathan Biggins is one of Australia's favourite comic actors and has attracted rave reviews for his performance as Keating. He is best known as co-creator and star of the long-running and much-loved annual political satire, The Wharf Revue and is the author of a soon to be published crime novel.

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