John Waters Joins Australian Cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF; Perth Dates Announced

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Australian screen and stage legend John Waters joins the cast of Fiddler on the Roof, the classic musical told through a contemporary lens, starring Troy Sussman and Alexis Fishman with Sigrid Thornton. London's twice sold-out production is set to premiere at Theatre Royal Sydney.

Producers of the multi award winning critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof have today announced legend of Australian screen and stage John Waters will be joining the cast as Lazar Wolf. The show marks a reunion with Sigrid Thornton, with whom he starred in the beloved 1983 historical miniseries All the Rivers Run.

An acclaimed actor of stage and screen, his stage credits include The Sound of Music, Oliver!, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Rocky Horror Show, and The Addams Family. A household name in Australia, his film and television credits include Offspring, All Saints, Anzac Girls, Rush, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Breaker Morant, and Play School.

Following record-breaking, sold-out seasons in London and across the UK, the multi award winning critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof is currently rehearsing with its Australian star cast, for its Australian premiere later this month. It will play in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, with details of its Perth season announced today.

The production will play His Majesty's Theatre Perth from January 2027.

The production, which opened at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, continued its 5-star reviews and standing ovations every night when it transferred to London's Barbican Theatre, where it broke the record for the best-selling musical of all time. It then went on to tour the UK and Ireland, again breaking box office records and to major critical acclaim. It won the best musical award twice for Best Revival at the prestigious Olivier Awards, and Best Musical at the Critics' Circle Theatre Awards.

Leading the high-octane cast as Tevye is Australian and West End star Troy Sussman, whose illustrious career has spanned over 40 years with shows including Back to the Future, Sunset Boulevard, Les Misérables and Disney's Aladdin.

Beloved and decorated Australian icon Sigrid Thornton will step into the role of Yente, treating audiences to her first starring role in a musical in over a decade.

Fresh off an award-winning new production tour of Anne Being Frank, Alexis Fishman is Golde, John Waters is Lazar Wolf, and introducing rising stars Freya Boltman (Yiddish Divas) as Tzeitel, Ellen Ebbs (Head Over Heels) as Hodel and Caity Plummer (Sunset Boulevard) as Chava. Acclaimed violinist Ben Adler is the Fiddler.

The extraordinary cast is completed by Daniel Lopez, Maxwell Simon, Felix Star, Jacob Steen, Danielle Barnes, Nina Carmen, Romy Juliette Glass, Ksenia Teliatnikova, Andrew Dunne, Damien Bermingham, Mark Doggett, Rubin Matters, Anthony Sheppard, Curtis Kossart, Patrick Whitbread, Alex Mulcahy, Nick Brown, Samantha Stewart, Hanlon Innocent, and Christopher Tendai.

This fresh new production is a contemporary lens on a great classic musical.

Internationally hailed as one of the greatest musicals of all time with one of the finest scores ever written featuring: 'If I Were A Rich Man', 'Tradition', 'Matchmaker' and 'Sunrise, Sunset', Fiddler on the Roof is a classic musical of joy and community and an exuberant celebration of love and life.

It's 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka, where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

This acclaimed production has been powerfully brought to life by visionary and award-winning Director Jordan Fein, whose bold contemporary interpretation has been critically acclaimed for its emotional depth, inventive staging and striking theatrical detail. Under Fein's direction, the production has become one of the most talked-about musical theatre events of the year on London's West End. The production reunites designer Tom Scutt and choreographer Julia Cheng, who previously collaborated on the long running and widely acclaimed Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on the West End and Broadway.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Theatre Royal Sydney — From 31 July 2026

Glasshouse Theatre, QPAC, Brisbane — From 9 October 2026

Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne — From 31 October 2026

His Majesty's Theatre, Perth — From January 2027

Running time: Approx 2 hours 40 minutes (inc. interval)

Age guidance: 12+

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