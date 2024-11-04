Goo Goo Dolls to Play Australian Headline Tour in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TEG Van Egmond has announced that Goo Goo Dolls will headline their first Australian tour in over 20 years, with special guest Thirsty Merc. The February and March tour will see the multi-platinum hit-makers perform in Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. Tickets will go on sale on Monday November 11 at 10am (local time).

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY in 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for over three decades.

Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

AUSTRALIA SUMMER ANTHEM 2025 TOUR DATES

Canberra – Thursday, February 20, AIS Arena

Sydney – Friday, February 21, The Hordern Pavilion

Newcastle – Sunday, February 23, Newcastle Entertainment Centre

Brisbane – Tuesday, February 25, BCEC

Adelaide – Thursday, February 27, AEC Theatre

Melbourne – Sunday, March 2, Margaret Court Arena

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale commences at 9AM on Wednesday, November 6, and until 9AM on Friday, November 8 (local time). Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10AM Monday, November 11 (local time) at Ticketek.

Their music continues to reach new audiences around the world and rack up platinum and gold statuses – including the three-times platinum Slide, platinum-certified Black Balloon and Better Days – and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers.

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo has gone double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl five-times-platinum and Gutterflower and Let Love In both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us and Magnetic bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.

Among a string of hits, Iris clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track recently achieved eight-times-platinum status and re-entered the Billboard charts, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalogue.

Goo Goo Dolls Greatest Hits Volume 1- The Singles is a limited-edition silver vinyl pressing of their most essential music. Spanning an incredibly productive and successful era for the band, the 14-track album includes all their hit singles from 1995 to 2006, including Name, Slide, Iris, and Black Balloon. During this period, the band released the hugely popular albums A Boy Named Goo, Dizzy Up the Girl, Gutterflower and Let Love In, which established the band as a major player in alternative rock.

Comments