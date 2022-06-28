GRAND WAZOO FUNK & SOUL Comes to Northcote Social Club Next Month

On Sunday, JULY 3, 2022, the mighty 13-piece GRAND WAZOO - Kings of Soul celebrates the band's 41st BIRTHDAY, with a dynamic PARTY SHOW at NORTHCOTE SOCIAL CLUB. Featuring Australia's leading Soul Men WYLIE J MILLER and JOHN (JT) TONEY with Soul Queen ANASTASIA ASPELING and the exceptional musicianship of the Legendary WAZOO HORNS & ROCKIN' RHYTHM Masters, this iconic Soul Music evening will simply blow you away, as you take to the dance floor, like all the generations before.

Grand WaZoo has been Australia's premier Soul-Funk-R&B Band, entertaining Australia and the world since 1981. Performing a handful of band originals amid the timeless music of Ray Charles, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Ike & Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Motown, Martha & The Vandellas, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, Sam Cooke, Tower of Power, Earth Wind & Fire, KC & The Sunshine Band, Gladys Knight, and numerous others of the era, makes this The Party for everyone. And YOU are invited!" Come get your groove on with the unforgettable 13-piece band Grand WaZoo. Masters of soul and funk, these world-class performers blast through a range of classic dance hits, forgotten gems and some of their own infectious originals. Versatile across any style or genre, the diverse line up features members young and older, and appeals to all ages. "[The Age]

Round up your friends, book your tickets and come along to savour the vibrant, time-honoured sounds of Grand WaZoo - without question, the most entertaining, dynamic and authentic Soul Show in the southern hemisphere. The Northcote Social Club is located inside a hotel, where a pub dinner menu is available in dining area - prior to the show in the Band Room.

Gig doors 7pm. Live Music 7.30pm

DATE: Sunday July 3, 7.30pm

ARTISTS: GRAND WAZOO

VENUE: NORTHCOTE SOCIAL CLUB 301 High Street, Northcote 3070

TICKETS ONLINE: $55