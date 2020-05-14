Finnish Piano Virtuoso Paavali Jumppanen Named New Artistic Director of Australian National Academy of Music

Paavali Jumppanen, Finland's very own piano virtuoso, will take up the position of artistic director of Australian National Academy of Music (ANAM) in January 2021, Limelight Magazine reports.

Jumppanen is no stranger to Australia, having toured the country 8 times within the last 15 years of his career. During that time he has performed with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and has led three creative residencies at ANAM.

"His collaborative approach, deep respect for the cultural ecosystem of Australia and his drive to contribute to the musical life of Australia and the world is clear," said ANAM Chair John Daley.

Read an interview with Jumppanen HERE.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You