COME FROM AWAY Will Premiere in Canberra This November

Tony and Olivier award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY will play at Canberra Theatre Centre from 4 November 2021 for a strictly limited season.

At a reception in Canberra hosted by His Excellency Mark Glauser, High Commissioner for Canada in Australia, and featuring a performance from actor Zoe Gertz of the musical's emotional show-stopper Me and the Sky, it was announced that Canberra will host a first class musical in COME FROM AWAY.

The ACT's Chief Minister and Minister for Tourism, Andrew Barr, said this is an opportunity for the Canberra community to participate in a world-class entertainment experience.

"The season at the Canberra Theatre Centre of COME FROM AWAY - a major Broadway musical and huge international hit - reflects Canberra's status as a creative capital. This is a huge opportunity to attract interstate visitors to Canberra and the themes of COME FROM AWAY align nicely to who we are as a city - progressive, open and welcoming."

"I am delighted the ACT Government has the opportunity to support this award-winning hit musical. This is one of many major events that provide the local tourism sector leverage to encourage visitation to Canberra," Mr Barr said.

Set to inspire audiences, COME FROM AWAY follows the incredible real-life journey of 7,000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. The small community that welcomed the 'come from aways' into their lives provided hope and compassion to those in need. Award-winning husband and wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff (book, music and lyrics), travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, compiling their stories to share with the world.

The production will play in Canberra from Thursday 4 November 2021 at the Canberra Theatre Centre for a strictly limited season.

Tickets on sale from 19 July. Join the waitlist at comefromaway.com.au