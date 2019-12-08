Best In Snow Returns to the MC Showroom

With story after story of awful things that are happening in our Country and around the world, we are hoping to spread some joy! Best In Snow, a fundraising event, is returning to The MC Showroom this December!



Come along for a night of Christmas and Holiday Music! You'll be welcomed by our Host for the evening Olivia Charalambous fresh off her star turn as Jesus Christ in our recent production of DreamSong! But this night isn't just another Carols event for the young ones to fall asleep at! Best In Snow 2019 will offer a night of Music, Games, Raffles and More!



All who attend will have the opportunity to enter our exclusive raffle, with a various range of prizes including Theatre Tickets, Clothes/ Accessories, Food and Wine and more! But you have to come along to this crazy and camp night of entertainment to be in the running!



Our cast announcement is on it's way, but we're inviting friends back from our past productions of Blackrock, DreamSong and last year's Best In Snow! We have some extra special friends also joining us from The Book of Mormon, Bright Star, Sweeney Todd and more!



If you need some extra spirit grab a drink at The MC Showroom Bar and enjoy a night of young musical theatre professionals and the emerging independent theatre company EbbFlow Theatre Co!





