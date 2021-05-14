BWW Review: THE MUSIC OF THE NIGHT – THE SONGS OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER at Chapel Off Chapel

Debra Byrne

Background: Christopher Scalzo, Genevieve Kingsford and Bianca Bruce

Photo by Ben Fon

Spears Entertainment intimate concert staging of The Music of the Night - The Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber at Chapel off Chapel, featuring special guest star, Australian music icon Debra Byrne, is phenomenal. The sheer talent in this 90 mins musical tribute to Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber is jaw dropping. How is it possible that only Byrne is a household name and not the entire cast? They are all literally that good!

While Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber music is brilliant and some of the most well-known in the musical theatre repertoire, his songs are notoriously difficult to sing. Just ask any actor who has played the title role in Evita or Jesus Christ Superstar! As a result, his work is not always performed well, even by theatre veterans. Fortunately, this is not the case in The Music of the Night - The Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber, each performer sings exquisitely.

Director Theresa Borg and Assistant Director/Choreographer Celina Yuen do great work in the staging and choreographer of this concert, helping to breathe new life and interpretations into numbers that don't always work out of the context of wearing a phantom mask, roller skates or a catsuit. The subtle jazz club staging of "Macavity" from Cats was particularly excellent.

Bianca Bruce and Christopher Scalzo

Photo by Ben Fon

Music Director Stephen Gray treats the audience to a terrific arrangement of "Close Every Door" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and a fabulous mash up of "I Don't Know How To Love Him" from Jesus Christ Superstar and "Tell Me on a Sunday" from Song and Dance.

And now we come to the cast.

Raphael Wong strongly opens the show with "The Music Of The Night" from The Phantom of the Opera and later on provides excellent comic relief alongside Madison Green in "This Was Nearly Us" from By Jeeves. Green also impresses on her own, in her rendition of "Take That Look Of Your Face" from Song and Dance, as does Cherine Peck in "One Rock 'N' Roll Too Many" from Starlight Express & the title song from Whistle Down the Wind.

Tod Strike shows his showmanship and versatility firstly performing "Heaven On Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar and then "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Caitlin Spears is hilarious in "Uncoupled" from Starlight Express and in "Prima Donna" from The Phantom Of The Opera, and Christopher Scalzo belts out the high B in "Love Changes Everything" from Aspects of Love beautifully.

Genevieve Kingsford successfully conveys genuine goodness in "Think Of Me" from The Phantom of the Opera and then wickedly delicious evil in "Red Shoes Blues" from The Wizard Of Oz. Andy Conaghan comically holds our attention in his rendition of "Herod's Song" from Jesus Christ Superstar and then sings sublimely in "Till I Hear You Sing" from Love Never Dies. Not only are Conaghan's vocals golden, his expression and elucidation are also electrifying.

Andy Conaghan

Photo by Ben Fon

Bianca Bruce's performance of "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" from Evita is just WOW, WOW, WOW! Bruce commands the stage as Eva Perón and her singing is mind-blowingly good. Bruce deserves to be commanding the world's stages as a leading lady, she truly has a gift. Speaking of gifts, Debra Byrne is a true gem in her performance of "With One Look" from Sunset Boulevard and "Memory" from Cats. It is a real treat to see Byrne live on stage, her song interpretation is breathtaking, and she truly proves she is one of musical theatre's greats.



The Music of the Night - The Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber is only on for 6 shows to the 16 May 2021, tickets are limited so book now!



www.spearsentertainment.com.au/what-s-on