Australian Theatres Gear Up to Reopen With Increased Safety Measures

Learn about what Sydney Theatre Company, Belvoir, and more, are doing to stay safe.

Theatres in Australia are gearing up to reopen, with increased health and safety measures in place.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Sydney Theatre Company will return to the stage with a COVIDSafe, socially distanced season of Angus Cerini's Wonnangatta starring Wayne Blair and Hugo Weaving at the Roslyn Packer Theatre from 21 September, 2020.

"While the economics of socially distanced theatre do not stack up, in the case of Wonnangatta we have weighed the pluses and minuses and decided to continue," the STC's executive director, Patrick McIntyre, told The Guardian.

BroadwayWorld also previously reported that, after 6 months without performances, Belvoir's doors will re-open this September with A Room of One's Own from 10 September to 18 October.

"The NSW Health guidelines say no singing or energetic dancing within three metres of the audience," Belvoir's artistic director, Eamon Flack, said. "Obviously we don't anticipate that will be a problem with this play."

In addition, Perth's BLACK SWAN State Theatre Company will present a new production of Oklahoma!, West Australian Ballet is presenting Dracula, and Pippin is coming to Sydney's Lyric Theatre in November.

