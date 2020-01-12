Arts Centre Melbourne Presents THE RISE AND FALL OF SAINT GEORGE

Australian music legend Paul Mac has teamed up with playwright Lachlan Philpott and director Kate Champion to deliver an inspiring tale of strength and community in The Rise and Fall of Saint George at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall for Midsumma Festival this 23 - 24 January.

The work was inspired by the vandalism of a popular and much-loved iconic mural of the singer George Michael in Sydney's Inner West following the successful Marriage Equality campaign in 2018. The events following the desecration of the Erskineville mural symbolised the challenges that some in the LGBTQIA+ community were facing and the solidarity they found.

A selection of collaborators, including Ngaiire, Joyride, Brendan MacLean, HANDSOME, Marcus Whale, Andrew Bukenya and Jacqui Dark, will join Mac alongside a large community choir. The choir features members of a range of Melbourne based choirs. The performance brings together song, text and colourful electronica in a show of community, solidarity and freedom.

The music carefully woven into The Rise and Fall of Saint George has been driven by the award-winning songwriter, musician and producer who adds to his extensive creative portfolio. Mac is a classically trained musician from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music with a decorated musical portfolio which includes ARIA and APRA Awards, and collaborations with artists such as Silverchair, Powderfinger and Placebo.

Playwright Lachlan Philpott is an internationally decorated writer and director with a career spanning over 20 years. Philpott has contributed to award-winning works such as Silent Disco (2012) and The Trouble with Harry (2013). The Australia Arts Review describe him as "one of the country's hottest writers, rocketing into the theatre landscape in his own distinctive language".

Director of The Rise and Fall of Saint George, Kate Champion, guides the piece from a foundation of experience. Champion is a director and choreographer with over 30 years' experience across multiple art forms including her work with Force Majeure, Sydney Theatre Company, The English National Opera, Opera Australia and Australian Dance Theatre.

The Rise and Fall of Saint George is produced by Performing Lines.

Bookings at artscentremelbourne.com.au.





