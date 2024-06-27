Ainsley Melham Joins Australian Production of WICKED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



WICKED continues to cast its spell over Melbourne, with its cast enchanting audiences eight times a week. From July though, there will be a new Fiyero in the Emerald City.

Due to a knee injury, Liam Head has had to withdraw from his role as Fiyero in WICKED for the remainder of the Melbourne season.

On behalf of his co-producers, John Frost for Crossroads Live today announced that internationally acclaimed performer Ainsley Melham will commence as Fiyero from next week for the remainder of the Melbourne season. Last seen on the stage of Melbourne’s Regent Theatre as Prince Topher in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Ainsley returns to Australia after originating the role of Dwyane in the new Broadway musical BOOP!, based on the iconic jazz age figure Betty Boop. The production recently enjoyed its out-of-town run in Chicago ahead of its Broadway opening in 2025. Ainsley has also been seen on stage in Australia and Broadway in the title role of Disney’s Aladdin, and as Pippin in Pippin, Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Charley in Merrily We Roll Along, Felix in The Normal Heart, Sonny in Xanadu and The Lost Boy in Watershed: The Death of Dr. Duncan.

WICKED will continue to delight Melbourne audiences until the final performance on 25 August, when it transfers to Brisbane and Perth.

Twenty years since celebrating its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Over 65 million people worldwide have seen this spectacular phenomenon, and WICKED has become the 4th longest running show in Broadway history.

Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards.

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends… until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, WICKED has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production features musical staging by Wayne Cilento with original direction by Joe Mantello. WICKED is produced in Australia by John Frost for Crossroads Live, Marc Platt, Universal Pictures, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

Comments