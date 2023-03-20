Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP To Tour Australia In 2023

This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices.

Mar. 20, 2023  
ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP To Tour Australia In 2023

In an expensive world.... Andrew Hansen is CHEAP.

This brand-new hour of affordable musical numbers and reasonably priced sketches is an essential guide to surviving this era of skyrocketing prices. Let Andrew teach you how to be CHEAP, for a modest fee.

"An economical evening with the most cost-effective member of The Chaser" Bargain Hunters Monthly

Andrew Hansen. Comedian, actor, author, musician, tired dad, and the actual, real, proper star of The Chaser's War On Everything, CNNNN and The Hamster Wheel. He has over 43 million separate talents, so let's face it - he's the good one from The Chaser.

Known for his ferocious songs and beloved characters like The Surprise Spruiker and Clive the Slightly-Too-Loud Commuter, Andrew now presents a blistering new live set of sketches and musical takedowns.

Andrew's work has garnered two Logie Awards and the AACTA Award for Best Performance in TV Comedy. His voice range is as versatile as they come, from dramatic deep reads to hilarious characters to winning sincerity. (Except for the sincerity.) And as a singer, he's fronted all The Chaser's songs in styles ranging from rock to cabaret to teen pop to simply shouting a lot.

Andrew is also the author of the 4-book fantasy series Animal Mummies, co-written with Jessica Roberts. The audiobook versions, narrated by Andrew and Jessica, have just been released on all platforms by Wavesound.

He has a forthcoming TV show, Stories From Oz, a comedy series that turns true Australian stories into musicals. The show is written and executive produced by Andrew Hansen and Chris Taylor, and its 36 songs are composed by Andrew. Stories From Oz is coming soon to ABC.

Tour presented by Laughing Stock Productions. More information at www.laughingstock.com.au.


ANDREW HANSEN IS CHEAP - AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2023
ADELAIDE
ADELAIDE FRINGE
The Garden of Unearthly Delights
7:00 pm, Fri 17 Feb - Sun 5 March (No Mon)
TWO WEEKS ONLY
Buy Tickets Online Now
adelaidefringe.com.au
COMPLETED

CANBERRA
CANBERRA COMEDY FESTIVAL
Big Band Room, ANU
8:00pm, Sun 26 March
ONE SHOW ONLY
Buy Tickets Online Now
canberracomedyfestival.com.au

MELBOURNE
MELBOURNE COMEDY FESTIVAL
Trades Hall
7:40pm, Thurs 30 March - Sun 23 April (6:40pm Sun, No Weds)
Buy Tickets Online Now
comedyfestival.com.au

PERTH
PERTH COMEDY FESTIVAL
Planet Royale
6:30pm Friday 5 May
ONE SHOW ONLY
Buy Tickets Online Now
perthcomedyfestival.com

BRISBANE
BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL
Powerhouse Theatre
8:30pm Friday 12 May
ONE SHOW ONLY
Buy Tickets Online Now
brisbanecomedyfestival.com

SYDNEY
SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL
The Factory Theatre
6:50pm Weds 17 - Sat 20 May
5:50pm Sunday, 21 May
Buy Tickets Online Now
sydneycomedyfest.com.au




James Clark Brings Comedy For Corporates to Melbourne Comedy Festival Photo
James Clark Brings Comedy For Corporates to Melbourne Comedy Festival
Comedy audiences are in for a treat this Melbourne International Comedy Festival as award-winning stand-up comedian James Clark & Producer Ben Sorensen present “Comedy for Corporates: Work-Life Balance is for Losers” at the Belgian Beer Café, Melbourne. 
Siegfried Jerusalem Headlines The Festival Program For Melbourne Operas Historic Ring Cycl Photo
Siegfried Jerusalem Headlines The Festival Program For Melbourne Opera's Historic Ring Cycle Cultural Festival
From 24 March-30 April, Bendigo will play host to another destination arts event for Australia. Melbourne Opera's Ring Cycle Cultural Festival is a truly rare opera occasion, drawing opera lovers from around the world to the regional Victorian city.
BECOMING ELIZA is Headed to Melbourne in August Photo
BECOMING ELIZA is Headed to Melbourne in August
Australian-grown international star soprano Anna O’Byrne brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show Becoming Eliza home to Melbourne for one performance only at the Comedy Theatre, on Saturday, 26 August 7.30pm.
Lucy Best and Michele Da Costa Host Queer Comedy Variety Nights Photo
Lucy Best and Michele Da Costa Host Queer Comedy Variety Nights
Lucy Best (UK) and Michele da Costa (Brazil) established BiLife in 2022, in an effort to raise awareness of the bisexual lifestyle and its potential benefits to you, and your loved ones.

More Hot Stories For You


James Clark Brings Comedy For Corporates to Melbourne Comedy FestivalJames Clark Brings Comedy For Corporates to Melbourne Comedy Festival
March 16, 2023

Comedy audiences are in for a treat this Melbourne International Comedy Festival as award-winning stand-up comedian James Clark & Producer Ben Sorensen present “Comedy for Corporates: Work-Life Balance is for Losers” at the Belgian Beer Café, Melbourne. 
Siegfried Jerusalem Headlines The Festival Program For Melbourne Opera's Historic Ring Cycle Cultural FestivalSiegfried Jerusalem Headlines The Festival Program For Melbourne Opera's Historic Ring Cycle Cultural Festival
March 15, 2023

From 24 March-30 April, Bendigo will play host to another destination arts event for Australia. Melbourne Opera's Ring Cycle Cultural Festival is a truly rare opera occasion, drawing opera lovers from around the world to the regional Victorian city.
BECOMING ELIZA is Headed to Melbourne in AugustBECOMING ELIZA is Headed to Melbourne in August
March 14, 2023

Australian-grown international star soprano Anna O’Byrne brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show Becoming Eliza home to Melbourne for one performance only at the Comedy Theatre, on Saturday, 26 August 7.30pm.
Lucy Best and Michele Da Costa Host Queer Comedy Variety NightsLucy Best and Michele Da Costa Host Queer Comedy Variety Nights
March 13, 2023

Lucy Best (UK) and Michele da Costa (Brazil) established BiLife in 2022, in an effort to raise awareness of the bisexual lifestyle and its potential benefits to you, and your loved ones.
Frankie McNair Tours RELAX YOUR KNEES Around Australia and New Zealand.Frankie McNair Tours RELAX YOUR KNEES Around Australia and New Zealand.
March 10, 2023

“Relax Your Knees” is a peek into the anxious brain of an aggressively optimistic dyslexic queer nightmare, who was raised by TV and is trying their best. No story, no thru-line (cowards), just Frankie McNair screaming her favourite jokes for 55 minutes and having too much fun in a grubby mix of stand-up, non sequitur sketch comedy and unbridled joy.
share