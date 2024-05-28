A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to Melbourne in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Melbourne Theatre Company’s Season 2024 centrepiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, one of the most celebrated plays of the 20th century, will begin performances at Arts Centre Melbourne, Playhouse from 9 July.

Set against the backdrop of a 1940s New Orleans, Melbourne Theatre Company’s very own Anne-Louise Sarks directs Tennessee Williams’s classic masterpiece.

Nikki Shiels returns to Melbourne Theatre Company following her triumph in Sunday, and stars alongside Michelle Lim Davidson (The Newsreader), Mark Leonard Winter (The Dressmaker), and Steve Mouzakis (The Lifespan of a Fact) as the renowned Blanche, Stella, Stanley and Mitch.

As Blanche Dubois grapples with her shattered dreams and inner demons, she seeks refuge in the cramped apartment of her sister Stella and her volatile brother-in-law Stanley Kowalski. Tensions escalate and dark secrets fan the flames of an already incendiary marriage. The delicate balance of power within the household teeters on the brink of collapse, exposing the vulnerability of the human condition.

Sarks considers this an opportune moment to resurface Williams’s classic, given its timeless themes. ‘Theatre is an artform that lives in the present moment.' says Artistic Director of Melbourne Theatre Company, Anne-Louise Sarks. ‘Williams’s masterpiece has moved audiences of all kinds for decades, and it will maintain its perpetual relevance. The exploration of violence, fear and trauma, and the way those things forever alter us and affect our ability to connect with each other is part of a timely conversation. Our production will honour the origins of this well-known play, but also harness its relevance and theatricality in a fresh new way.”

A Streetcar Named Desire’s creative team includes Director Anne-Louise Sarks Set & Costume Designer Mel Page Lighting Designer Niklas Pajanti Music Stefan Gregory Intimacy Coordinator Amy Cater Voice & Dialect Coach Geraldine Cook-Dafner Fight Director Nigel Poulton Assistant DirectorJoe Paradise Lui Assistant Set & Costume Designer Bianca Pardo.

CAST & CREATIVES

Cast: Gabriella Barbagallo, Kaya Byrne, Michelle Lim Davidson, Stephen Lopez, Steve Mouzakis, Veronica Pena Negrette, Nikki Shiels, Katherine Tonkin, Mark Leonard Winter, Gareth Yuen.

Director Anne-Louise Sarks

Set & Costume Designer Mel Page

Lighting Designer Niklas Pajanti

Music Stefan Gregory

Intimacy Coordinator Amy Cater

Voice & Dialect Coach Geraldine Cook-Dafner

Fight Director Nigel Poulton

Assistant Director Joe Paradise Lui

Assistant Set & Costume Designer Bianca Pardo

A Streetcar Named Desire is presented by special arrangement with The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee.

Comments