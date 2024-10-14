Heath Franklin's Chopper Will Embark on a New Australian Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sell-out and extended 2024 tour, with over 20,000 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand, Australia’s MOST WANTED comedian is back with a new tour.

He's not here to f**k spiders! That's right. Not even if they're dressed in a sexy spider nurse outfit. He just hasn't got the time. And neither do you! Cos we’ve just added extra return shows in NSW, SA and VIC and first time QLD dates to this huge tour - due to CHOPULAR DEMAND!



E-scooters, UberEats, Bluey, vegans, cyclists - everything gets a serve in this award-nominated show.



A genuine Aussie comedy icon, Heath Franklin been nominated for 2 ARIAs, a Logie, won the Comic’s Choice at the Melbourne Comedy Fest and sold more than half a million tickets worldwide. So, harden up

Tour Dates

TOWNSVILLE

Dalrymple Hotel

8pm, Fri 18 Oct

www.oztix.com.au

CAIRNS

Cairns Performing Arts Centre

8pm, Sat 19 Oct

https://ticketlink.com.au

ADELAIDE

Arkaba Hotel

8pm Thu 24 Oct

https://www.stickytickets.com.au

SYDNEY (CHATSWOOD)

Concourse Lounge

8pm, Fri 25 Oct

www.theconcourse.com.au

MELBOURNE (BELGRAVE)

Sooki Lounge

7.30pm, Thu 7 Nov

www.oztix.com.au

MELBOURNE (NORTH MELB)

Comics Lounge

7pm, Fri 8 Nov

https://www.eventbrite.com.au

IPSWICH

Racehorse Hotel

7pm, Wed 13 Nov

www.oztix.com.au

BYRON BAY

Byron Theatre

6.30pm, Thu 14 Nov

www.byroncentre.com.au

BURLEIGH HEADS

Burliegh Town Hall

7pm, Fri 15 Nov

www.oztix.com.au

BRISBANE (CAPALABA)

Koala Tavern

8pm, Sat 16 Nov

www.oztix.com.au

BRISBANE (NUNDAH)

Royal Quarters

8pm, Sun 17 Nov

www.oztix.com.au

CALOUNDRA

The Events Centre

7pm, Thu 21 Nov

theeventscentre.com.au

TOOWOOMBA

Empire Theatre

7 30pm, Fri 22 Nov

https://empiretheatre.com.au/

