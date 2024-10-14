Heath Franklin's Chopper Will Embark on a New Australian Tour

Performances begin on 18 October.
After a sell-out and extended 2024 tour, with over 20,000 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand, Australia’s MOST WANTED comedian is back with a new tour.
He's not here to f**k spiders! That's right. Not even if they're dressed in a sexy spider nurse outfit. He just hasn't got the time. And neither do you! Cos we’ve just added extra return shows in NSW, SA and VIC and first time QLD dates to this huge tour - due to CHOPULAR DEMAND!
E-scooters, UberEats, Bluey, vegans, cyclists - everything gets a serve in this award-nominated show.
A genuine Aussie comedy icon, Heath Franklin been nominated for 2 ARIAs, a Logie, won the Comic’s Choice at the Melbourne Comedy Fest and sold more than half a million tickets worldwide. So, harden up
TOWNSVILLE
Dalrymple Hotel
8pm, Fri 18 Oct
CAIRNS
Cairns Performing Arts Centre
8pm, Sat 19 Oct
ADELAIDE
Arkaba Hotel
8pm Thu 24 Oct
https://www.stickytickets.com.au
SYDNEY (CHATSWOOD)
Concourse Lounge
8pm, Fri 25 Oct
MELBOURNE (BELGRAVE)
Sooki Lounge
7.30pm, Thu 7 Nov
MELBOURNE (NORTH MELB)
Comics Lounge
7pm, Fri 8 Nov
IPSWICH
Racehorse Hotel
7pm, Wed 13 Nov
BYRON BAY
Byron Theatre
6.30pm, Thu 14 Nov
BURLEIGH HEADS
Burliegh Town Hall
7pm, Fri 15 Nov
BRISBANE (CAPALABA)
Koala Tavern
8pm, Sat 16 Nov
BRISBANE (NUNDAH)
Royal Quarters
8pm, Sun 17 Nov
CALOUNDRA
The Events Centre
7pm, Thu 21 Nov
TOOWOOMBA
Empire Theatre
7 30pm, Fri 22 Nov
