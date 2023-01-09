Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

aGLIFF to Screen BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND This Month

While other students wonder if new kid Robin is a boy or a girl, Robin forges a complicated bond with a school bully, making increasingly dangerous choices to fit in.

Jan. 09, 2023  
aGLIFF to Screen BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND This Month

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF will present the January 2023 screening of BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND by Trevor Anderson on Wednesday, January 25 at the Galaxy Theatres. Open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are $15 and available for purchase at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

JANUARY 2023 QUEER SPECTRUM SCREENING

agliff.org/queer-spectrum

BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND | JANUARY 25, 2023

BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND | Canada | 2022 | 89 minutes | English

Director: Trevor Anderson | Writer: Trevor Anderson, Fish Griwkowsky | Producers: Kristina Beatty, Alyson Richards | Executive Producers: Trevor Anderson, Justin Lachance, Patrick Ewald, Nick Adams | Cast: Vaughan Murrae, Dominic Lippa, Lacey Oake, Matthew Rankin, Shannon Blanchet

The Galaxy Theatres | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening

1987: While other students wonder if new kid Robin is a boy or a girl, Robin forges a complicated bond with a school bully, making increasingly dangerous choices to fit in.

Trailer for BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND can be found HERE.

TICKETS:

All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members and guests who register in advance. BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND is $15 for non-members. aGLIFF Members also receive unlimited guest passes to the Queer Spectrum series until further notice. Event registration for members and single tickets are available now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

aGLIFF MEMBERSHIP: Members get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and receive festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now at agliff.org/members.




FronteraFest to Return in 2023 Photo
FronteraFest to Return in 2023
FronteraFest, Austin's longest-running and most beloved performance festival will return in 2023 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A unique collaboration between Hyde Park Theatre and ScriptWorks, FronteraFest is celebrating its 28th year, attracting actors, artists, poets, dancers, and performers of all types throughout Texas and beyond. 
HCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR Photo
HCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR
Hill Country Community Theatre will hold a seasonal fundraising event to kick off the new year with a bang! A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR will be a 1920’s inspired gala featuring a concert by a trio from the Grammy award-winning Texas Gypsies, a jazzy swing/big band group.
Sandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA Photo
Sandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA
ZACH Theatre in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre has announced the cast of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella playing January 25 – March 5 at The Topfer at ZACH with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. 
MASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS to be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in January Photo
MASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS to be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in January
Austin Shakespeare will bring together three magnetic actors for South African playwright Athol Fugard’s humorous and stirring “Master Harold” … and the Boys at KMFA’s intimate Draylen Mason Studio in a weekend of powerful staged readings January 13-15, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


FronteraFest to Return in 2023FronteraFest to Return in 2023
January 8, 2023

FronteraFest, Austin's longest-running and most beloved performance festival will return in 2023 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A unique collaboration between Hyde Park Theatre and ScriptWorks, FronteraFest is celebrating its 28th year, attracting actors, artists, poets, dancers, and performers of all types throughout Texas and beyond. 
HCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIRHCCT Announces Public Fundraising Event A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR
January 5, 2023

Hill Country Community Theatre will hold a seasonal fundraising event to kick off the new year with a bang! A SPEAKEASY AFFAIR will be a 1920’s inspired gala featuring a concert by a trio from the Grammy award-winning Texas Gypsies, a jazzy swing/big band group.
Sandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLASandra Mae Frank to Star in ASL & Spoken English CINDERELLA
January 3, 2023

ZACH Theatre in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre has announced the cast of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella playing January 25 – March 5 at The Topfer at ZACH with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. 
MASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS to be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in JanuaryMASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS to be Presented at Austin Shakespeare in January
December 29, 2022

Austin Shakespeare will bring together three magnetic actors for South African playwright Athol Fugard’s humorous and stirring “Master Harold” … and the Boys at KMFA’s intimate Draylen Mason Studio in a weekend of powerful staged readings January 13-15, 2023.
Vincent Victoria Presents Will Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's EveVincent Victoria Presents Will Screen THE COLORED FOLKS GOODTIME HOUR on New Year's Eve
December 28, 2022

Award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will have a special encore screening of their new film The Colored Folks Goodtime Hour on New Years Eve.
share