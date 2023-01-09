aGLIFF to Screen BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND This Month

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF will present the January 2023 screening of BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND by Trevor Anderson on Wednesday, January 25 at the Galaxy Theatres. Open to aGLIFF members and guests for free; individual tickets are $15 and available for purchase at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

JANUARY 2023 QUEER SPECTRUM SCREENING

agliff.org/queer-spectrum

BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND | JANUARY 25, 2023

BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND | Canada | 2022 | 89 minutes | English

Director: Trevor Anderson | Writer: Trevor Anderson, Fish Griwkowsky | Producers: Kristina Beatty, Alyson Richards | Executive Producers: Trevor Anderson, Justin Lachance, Patrick Ewald, Nick Adams | Cast: Vaughan Murrae, Dominic Lippa, Lacey Oake, Matthew Rankin, Shannon Blanchet

The Galaxy Theatres | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening

1987: While other students wonder if new kid Robin is a boy or a girl, Robin forges a complicated bond with a school bully, making increasingly dangerous choices to fit in.

Trailer for BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND can be found HERE.

TICKETS:

All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members and guests who register in advance. BEFORE I CHANGE MY MIND is $15 for non-members. aGLIFF Members also receive unlimited guest passes to the Queer Spectrum series until further notice. Event registration for members and single tickets are available now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

aGLIFF MEMBERSHIP: Members get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and receive festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now at agliff.org/members.