aGLIFF to Present A BIG GAY HAIRY HIT! WHERE THE BEARS ARE: THE DOCUMENTARY

Austin’s oldest film festival, aGLIFF will present a May 2024 screening of A BIG GAY HAIRY HIT! WHERE THE BEARS ARE: THE DOCUMENTARY by Eduardo Aquino on Thursday, May 30 at the Galaxy Theatres. This evening will also include a Q&A with the writers and stars of “Where the Bears Are”, and an official after-party at The Iron Bear. Tickets are $30 and available for purchase at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.

In 2011, three middle-aged friends grow fed up with an ageist, conservative film industry and produce a campy murder-mystery web series. What was supposed to be a fun project for this new platform called YouTube, becomes a worldwide hit and sparks debates around queer representation, sex, and body positivity.

“Joe, Rick and I have always loved Austin. We felt right at home at The Iron Bear and are grateful to the Lonestar Bears for their love and support during our original series’ seven season run, said Ben Zook, producer “A Big Gay Hairy Hit!” “We are thrilled to be screening our new doc in this vibrant city with its thriving bear scene and can’t wait for everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community to see it!”

MAY 2024 QUEER SPECTRUM SCREENING

agliff.org/queer-spectrum

A BIG GAY HAIRY HIT! WHERE THE BEARS ARE: THE DOCUMENTARY | MAY 30, 2024

A BIG GAY HAIRY HIT! | United States | 93 minutes

Director: Eduardo Aquino | Starring: Rick Copp, Joel Dietl, Ben Zook, and Ian Parks

The Galaxy Theatres | 6700 Middle Fiskville Rd. | Austin 78752

7:00 p.m. Screening | Post-Screening Q&A with cast | Official After-Party at The Iron Bear

From 3 Bears Entertainment is a brand-new feature-length film, A Big Gay Hairy Hit! Where the Bears Are: The Documentary, showcasing new interviews with the cast and crew and lots of classic clips from the show. The film, written and directed by Eduardo Aquino, tells the improbable story of three frustrated show business veterans eager to create something new and fresh but without any big Hollywood network or studio telling them, “No, you can’t do that”, and how this little web show that catered to a sub-set of the overall gay community and was never expected to last beyond its first season, shocked its creators and just about everyone else by becoming an international phenomenon.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

Tickets are $30 for WHERE THE BEARS ARE and include the screening, Q&A with stars of the documentary, entry to the official after-party at Iron Bear with two signature cocktails drink tickets. Event registration for members and single tickets are available now at agliff.org/queer-spectrum.