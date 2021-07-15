ZACH Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

ZACH Theatre has announced the return to full capacity live theatre with five Mainstage productions along with the Family Series and a holiday add-on as part of the 2021-22 Season. Three productions include the ZACH360 experience, ZACH's new artistic initiative to create dynamic theatre experiences that are immersive, revelatory, and fun. Actors engage the audience in the storytelling, as ZACH takes a fresh approach to familiar work.

The Mainstage Series includes: Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical brought to life outdoors on the People's Plaza using ZACH's architecture and natural environment in surprising ways as part of the ZACH360 experience; the spectacle of pro wrestling will come to life in the Topfer with the Austin premiere of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity; another ZACH360 experience will bring the ultimate party to ZACH with the regional premiere of the interactive musical Reunion '85; a reimagined ZACH360 look at the Rodgers and Hammerstein's Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning musical The Sound of Music; and the regional premiere of The Inheritance, nominated for eleven 2021 Tony Awards and winner of four Olivier Awards in London.

"We feel fortunate to have kept ZACH creating and producing, and artists employed, through the pandemic with our Songs Under the Stars concert series. The gift of this time is the addition of a great performance venue to our mix of intimate spaces," said Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley. "We are so excited to kick off the new season with our inclusive, environmentally staged production of Into the Woods in a way audiences have never experienced at ZACH. Then with A Christmas Carol, we reopen the Topfer to welcome our city back inside for the beloved Austin holiday tradition. To be side by side sharing in the laughs, gasps, and tears will be the salve we have all needed. Pro wrestling mania ignites our new year in The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, followed by the fun-filled regional premiere of Reunion '85, an intimate, heartfelt The Sound of Music, and the honor of being one of the first regional theatres to produce Broadway's remarkable, award-winning play The Inheritance!"

The ZACH Moody Foundation Family Series not only includes Rodgers + Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, but also the return of Allen Robertson's original musical Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch, and the newest take on the Dr. Seuss favorite from The National Theatre of Great Britain, Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat.

Returning for the holidays is Dave Steakley's modern hit musical and family-friendly adaptation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens with new songs for the season.

Single tickets will go on sale in August. Patrons may visit http://zachtheatre.org/2021-22-season/ to sign up for on sale date announcements. Current subscribers can renew now.

2021-22 SEASON:

INTO THE WOODS

September 29 - November 7, 2021 | ZACH360 on The People's Plaza at ZACH

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson | Costume Design by Bobby Moffett | Video Design by Stephanie Busing | Scenic Design by Sandra Lopez | Lighting Design by Austin Brown | Sound Design by Craig Brock

Stephen Sondheim's fairytale masterpiece plays outside on the People's Plaza at ZACH in a contemporary, re-imagined interpretation, using the architecture and landscaping as the backdrop. The plaza will transform into the woods and envelop the audience as Rapunzel lets down her hair from the Topfer balcony, Cinderella loses her slipper on the stairs, and the Milky White cow sculpture moos to life with Jack and his Beanstalk. All of the Giants wrestled in 2020 are there too, but with the assurance that "No One Is Alone" and there is light ahead.

THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DIETY

February 16 - March 6, 2022 | The Toper at ZACH

Written by Kristoffer Diaz

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is a dramatic comedy following the life of wrestler Macedonio Guerra. As a lifelong fan, he has followed wrestling only to become a "jobber," one who is paid to lose to bigger-name stars in the ring. Macedonio meets Vigneshwar Paduar, a young Indian man from Brooklyn, who he wants to team up with. The wrestling execs go for it but pitch them as "terrorists" in the ring. Macedonio and Vigneshwar find a way to push the personas to the limits and say what needs to be said. Unspoken racism, politics, and courage are all woven into this play that leaves it all on the mat.

REUNION '85

April 13 - May 8, 2022 | ZACH360 in The Topfer at ZACH

Conceived by Susan Draus

Created by Susan Draus, David Larson and Cody Jamison Strand

Written by Sarah Goeke

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson | Choreography by Courtney Wissinger Eiland | Scenic and Video Design by Stephanie Busing | Lighting Design by Sarah Maines Costume Design by Brandon McWilliams

We got the beat! It's YOUR 1985 class reunion. Party back to when we were living in a material world of scrunchies, shoulder pads, and parachute pants. Reunion '85 is a totally immersive concert experience that starts when the Reunion Committee welcomes you with your name tag and new identity. Whether Pretty in Pink or Risky Business, Preppy or New Wave, discover who you were back in the day. Grab a funky cold medina, cut footloose to the live band rocking the '80s hits, and party all night long with the class of 1985. It's the time of your life!

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

June 15 - July 24, 2022 | ZACH360 in The Topfer at ZACH

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein III

Book by Howard Lindsey and Russel Crouse

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson | Scenic Design by Stephanie Busing | Costume Design by Susan Branch Towne | Lighting Design by Sarah Maines



The hills are alive in this intimate, heartfelt reimagining of the beloved musical classic bringing the Von Trapp Family to life in a ZACH360 experience where the Topfer is transformed into a lively biergarten. Maria's sunny nature and passion for music brings joy and laughter back into the aching Von Trapp family, and melts the Captain's icy heart. Your spirits will soar to the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar-winning score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Every Mountain," and, of course, the title song. Love triumphs, and light wins over the darkest of times.

THE INHERITANCE: PART 1

August 10 - September 4, 2022 | The Whisenhunt at ZACH

Written by Matthew Lopez

In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Chance meetings lead to surprising choices as the lives of three generations interlink and collide-with explosive results.

Brilliantly re-envisioning E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York, THE INHERITANCE asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us, questions the role we must play for future generations, and dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

Note: The Inheritance is told in two parts. ZACH's 2021-22 season concludes with Part 1, leading immediately into Part 2 as ZACH's 2022-23 season opener.

MOODY FOUNDATION FAMILY SERIES:

SOMEBODY LOVES YOU, MR. HATCH

March 29 - May 13, 2022 | The Whisenhunt at ZACH

Book and Music by Allen Robertson

Based on the book by Eileen Spinelli

Directed and Musical Direction by Allen Robertson



From the Emmy® Award-winning creator of the PBS hit "The Biscuit Brothers," Rob1n, and Tortoise and Hare comes a new musical based on the beloved children's book. Mr. Hatch is a lonely man leading a ho-hum life, until one Valentine's Day he receives a note that reads "Somebody loves you"...and everything changes. With a contemporary score and playful audience interaction, Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch is a funny, heartwarming story celebrating friendship, acceptance, and self-esteem that will delight all ages.

Dr. Seuss'S THE CAT IN THE HAT

January 25 - March 27, 2022 | The Kleberg at ZACH

Based on the book by Dr. Seuss

Play originally produced by The National Theatre of Great Britain

Directed by Nat Miller



Everyone's favorite cat comes to mischievous life in ZACH Theatre's production of the Dr. Seuss classic. Sally and her brother are stuck home in the rain, when a Cat comes knocking at the windowpane! But the Cat has brought friends, Thing One and Thing Two, who make messes and problems and oh, what to do?! Mischief and mayhem and laughter galore, bring the kids-they'll clamor for more!

HOLIDAY ADD-ON:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

November 17, 2021 - January 2, 2022 | The Topfer at ZACH

By Charles Dickens

Conceived and Adapted by Dave Steakley

Directed by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson | Choreography by Jennifer Young & Christina Torres | Scenic Design by Bob Lavalee | Costume Design by Susan Branch Towne Lighting Design by Sarah Maines

After a year and a half, Austin's hottest holiday tradition is BACK, with all-new music and surprises to ring in the season. ZACH's singular adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates an infectious spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.

SUBSCRIPTIONS AND TICKETS:

The 2021-22 Mainstage Series is currently on sale to renewing subscribers only. The five-show 2021-22 Mainstage Series Subscription includes Into the Woods, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Diety, Reunion '85, The Sound of Music and The Inheritance: Part 1.

Current subscribers can renew using the unique email they received or contact the box office at 512-476-0541 x2 with questions. ACT ONE Subscribers can renew their 4-show package now, but there will be no pre-show cocktail receptions this season. Final renewal deadline for current subscribers is August 10. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public in mid-August. For more information, go to zachtheatre.org.

Shows will be at full capacity. ZACH asks that unvaccinated adults be masked indoors - otherwise masks are not required. Find more information on safety, procedures, and updated cancellation notices at zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.