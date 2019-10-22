ZACH Theatre Announces 2019 Holiday Lineup

ZACH Theatre brings three great seasonal shows for everyone to share this 2019 Holiday Season. ZACH's rockin' holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol will return to The Topfer at ZACH for the sixth year November 20-December 29 with exciting new songs and some new cast in addition to returning favorites. David Sedaris' ever-irreverent and giddily-cynical Macy's elf Crumpet is back running on The Whisenhunt November 29-December 29. ZACH Theatre's Moody Family Series brings back Holiday Heroes this season due to popular demand for two shows, December 7 and 14.

Kicking off the holiday, Austin's MARC POUHÉ joins A Christmas Carol at ZACH starring as Ebenezer Scrooge. Also new to the cast is ZACH's soon to be Janis Joplin this season, Tony-nominated Mary Bridget Davies as Ghost of Christmas Present. Additional returning cast favorites include: Kenny Williams, JR. as Ghost of Christmas Past, Roderick Sanford as Marley, Michael Valentine as Fred. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley, A Christmas Carol runs November 20-December 29. Additional casting to be announced at a later date.

After last year's triumphant return, The Santaland Diaries is back this year again with J. Robert Moore starring as Crumpet under the direction of Nat Miller running November 29-December 29.

Rounding out the season with another holiday favorite for the entire family is Holiday Heroes with a second show added due to demand. Written by Shaun Wainwright Branigan and Jerome Schoolar, the beloved original Holiday Heroes returns with some new songs and surprises on December 7 and 14 only.

A Christmas Carol

When: November 20-December 29, 2019

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $35 available at ZACH's box office - (512) 476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org



Summary: (Family Friendly) Austin's most rockin' holiday tradition returns to make merry with new music and surprises to get the party started. ZACH's inspired adaptation of the Dickens' classic is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates an infectious spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles. Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.

Age Recommendation: Six and up.

Run Time: Approximate two hours and 20 minutes including one intermission.



The Santaland Diaries

When: November 29-December 29, 2019

Where: The Whisenhunt at ZACH | 1510 Toomey Road | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $40 available at ZACH's box office - (512) 476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org



Summary: (Adult Humor) David Sedaris' ever-irreverent and cynical Crumpet returns! The outlandish tale of a Macy's elf merrily jingles to life in this holiday cult-classic. Crumpet sarcastically expounds on the talent it takes to juggle tinsel, tearful tots, and not-so-sober Santas at the most wonderful time of the year. With 75 minutes of rollicking (and not so politically-correct) fun, this laugh-'til-you-spill-your-cocktail evening will delight adult elves who like it more naughty than nice!

Age Recommendation: Fourteen and up for adult humor.

Run Time: 75 minutes with no intermission.

Holiday Heroes

When: December 7 and 14, 2019

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $19 (Youth) and $27 (Adult) available at ZACH's box office - (512) 476-0541 x1

zachtheatre.org



Summary: (Family Friendly) Due to demand, the original Holiday Heroes returns with some new songs and surprises! In this hilariously fun holiday sing-along, students get into the spirit with Ernie and Rufus. Celebrate the season with singing, laughter, and cheer for all.

Age recommendation: Three and up.

Run time: 45 minutes with no intermission

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541, or in person at the ZACH Theatre Box Office, in the Topfer Theatre, 202 South Lamar Boulevard (corner of Riverside Drive and South Lamar) Monday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Student Rush Tickets are $18 one hour before show time (with valid ID). Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x.245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

Sign Interpreted and Open Captioned Performances occur the second Wednesday of each Mainstage production.

Post-show Discussion Nights occur the second Wednesday of each Mainstage production.

Photo Credit: Kirk Tuck





