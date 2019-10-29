Wimberley Players Present NEXT TO NORMAL

Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical Next to Normal opens on the Wimberley Players stage on November 8th and runs through December 1st.

The Goodmans are a normal American family. Dad is a successful architect and mom takes care of the house. The kids are perfect, at least on the outside. In reality, Diana, the put-together mom, is suffering from bipolar disorder. Her mental illness affects each member of her family in different ways. This driving rock musical explores the ins and outs of living with mental illness and helps put the audience inside the mind of Diana.

Next to Normal opened on Broadway in 2009 and was nominated for eleven Tony awards. Of the eleven, the show won three, including Best Original Score. In 2010, the show won the Pulitzer Prize making it the eighth musical in history to receive the honor. The original cast included Alice Ripley as Diana and Aaron Tveit as Gabe.

The role of Diana Goodman is played by Meg Steiner, seen on the Players stage as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. Dan Goodman is played by Beau Gregersen recently seen as Cinderella's Prince in Emily Ann's production of Into The Woods. Natalie is played by Dripping Springs High School student Cassie Martin and Gabe is played by Taylor Luke, who is new to the Players stage. Henry is played by Michael Salinas, another new addition to the Players stage.

Directed by Jason Kruger. Executive Producer is Adam Witko. Produced by special arrangement with Musical Theatre International.

November 8 - December 1, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 P.M., Sundays at 2:30 P.M.

Reserved seating $30; Student tickets $20 with ID. (Prices include fees)

Tickets are available at wimberleyplayers.org or by calling 512-847-0575. The Wimberley Players is located at 450 Old Kyle Road, Wimberley, Texas (78676)

Photo by John Rogers





