UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part Two Presents Virtual Reading of COMMUNITY GARDEN

UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part Two will present a virtual reading of Community Garden by Renae Jarrett, directed by Kristen Osborn. Community Garden is a meditation on self-searching, sacrifice and that lovely glow you get when you feast on the fruits that grow from the graves of dead husbands.

Presenting newly developed works from playwrights of Texas Theatre and Dance and Michener Center for Writers, UTNT (UT New Theatre), now in its 14th season, exists as an incubator for new work with many plays continuing on to be professionally produced across the country. Presented in two parts, UTNT (UT New Theatre) presents work on the cutting edge of the American Stage, led by Producing Artistic Director, KJ Sanchez and Associate Producing Artistic Director, Alexandra Bassiakou Shaw.

UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part Two continues this spring with Radiance by Gursimrat Kaur (March 26, 28); sad women being sad written and co-directed by Jenny Krick (April 1, 3); Fall the House by Nicholas Kaidoo (April 6, 7) and OCD by Hee-won Kim (April 9, 10).

WHEN: March 12, 2021

Performance times are March 12 at 7:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: All performances in the 2020/2021 Texas Theatre and Dance season will be presented virtually. Details about how to stream performances will be made available at: JoinTheDrama.org

TICKETS: The public reading of Community Garden is free and open to the public. However, we encourage all those we are able to support this and future projects created by the next generation of artists at the Department of Theatre and Dance. Donations in support of this project can be made at https://theatredance.utexas.edu/event/utnt-ut-new-theatre-community-garden

Texas Theatre and Dance is committed to the health and safety of their students, faculty, staff and audiences. Due to the uncertain nature of our current times, all titles, dates, times and presentation details may be subject to change.

For more information on UTNT (UT New Theatre), Part Two, please visit JoinTheDrama.org