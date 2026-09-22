UN-SILENT NIGHT and More Set for the Holiday Season at The Hobby Center

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The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate the holidays with a series of seasonal performances beginning in November with Choir! Choir! Choir! Un-Silent Night: An EPIC Holiday Sing-Along! December brings Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour, Jazz Houston's Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas, A Merry Rockin' Christmas starring Michael Cavanaugh, and The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical.

HOLIDAY SHOWS AT THE HOBBY CENTER:

Choir! Choir! Choir! Un-Silent Night: An EPIC Holiday Sing-Along! | November 20 @ 7:30pm

“Why see a show when you can BE the show!”

Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns the audience into performers! At Un-Silent Night: An EPIC Holiday Sing-Along!, music lovers will laugh, dance and SING! their hearts out as they make their way through an unforgettable mix of holiday classics and seasonal pop gems, while surrounded by hundreds of other voices.

Since 2011, Choir! Choir! Choir! directors Daveed Goldman + Nobu Adilman have blurred the lines between performer and audience, traveling the world to create harmony with strangers and friends alike. They've collaborated with renowned artists like Patti Smith, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Rick Astley, Rufus Wainwright, and even Kermit the Frog at New York's Lincoln Center, creating memorable videos that have garnered views in the millions.

It doesn't really matter if or what someone celebrates: Dust off that ugly sweater, grab friends and family, and get ready to feel the glow of togetherness at a fully interactive holiday sing-along show like no other! Now it's Houston's turn to SING!

Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour | December 6 @ 7:00pm

The Mickey Guyton & Friends Holiday Tour is bringing the warmth, joy, and the spirit of the season to Houston featuring songs off her Feels Like Christmas album plus some festive classics.

Guyton is a 4-time, GRAMMY-nominated artist and country music trailblazer. With her debut studio album, Remember Her Name, Guyton made history as the first Black female artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination in the country music sector with nominations for “Best Country Album,” “Best Country Song,” and “Best Country Solo Performance.”

Jazz Houston's Bayou City-Crescent City Christmas | December 12 @ 7:30pm

Presented by the Hobby Center and Jazz Houston

A bold, brass-filled celebration of the season where bayou meets boulevard and tradition meets swing, Jazz Houston's Bayou City–Crescent City Christmas brings together the powerhouse Jazz Houston Orchestra led by Vincent Gardner along with special guests, New Orleans' own Doreen Ketchens and Herlin Riley. This high-energy performance fuses the signature funk and second-line spirit of New Orleans with the rich groove and big band brilliance of Houston. From soulful holiday classics to foot-stomping Crescent City favorites, the evening will capture the warmth, joy, and rhythmic fire of two legendary musical cities.

A Merry Rockin' Christmas starring Michael Cavanaugh | December 18 @ 7:30pm

Michael Cavanaugh combines modern Christmas songs like “Last Christmas” and “Wonderful Christmastime” with classic holiday hits like “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Winter Wonderland” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to create a fun, rockin' musical show for the yuletide season. Sprinkle in a selection of classic pop and rock songs by Billy Joel, Elton John and more; even Scrooge will be dancing in the aisles.

The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical | December 20 @ 2:00pm and 7:00pm

The musical comedy that celebrates favorite holiday movies, The Unauthorized Hallmark(ish) Parody Musical tells the story of Holly, an overworked Big City executive who returns to her quirky small hometown to save Christmas. Along the way, she juggles an old flame, a looming corporate merger, a cookie contest conspiracy and a moose on the loose.

Packed with favorite holiday movie tropes and original pop songs such as, “Judge That Cookie” and “It Feels Like Christmas (Because It Is Literally Christmas),” the show offers a hilarious twist on the classic holiday movies audiences already know and love.

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