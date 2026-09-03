BREAKING BREAD Season Two to Return to Hobby Center with Chris Shepherd

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The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has announced the 2026-27 Season of Breaking Bread, a live conversation series in partnership with James Beard Award–winning chef, entrepreneur and television personality Chris Shepherd. In its second season, the three-event series returns with Bravo's Top Chef Judge, producer and author of the new book Guesting, Gail Simmons; Houston Ballet artistic director Julie Kent; and James Beard Award-winning author Toni Tipton-Martin. Tickets on sale Thursday, Sept. 3 at thehobbycenter.org.

Hosted in the Hobby Center's intimate Founders Club, Breaking Bread places the audience steps away from the conversation. Shepherd trades his chef's jacket for a microphone, sitting down with creatives and leaders who have inspired him personally and influenced culture. Together, they share candid, unscripted exchanges about craft, risk, reinvention and the experiences that shaped them. Each evening pairs small-club energy with a menu curated by Shepherd, creating a setting where food and dialogue share the spotlight.

“Season One was such an amazing experience for me. I had the opportunity to speak with amazing individuals doing the things that they were born to do,” says Shepherd. “With Season Two of Breaking Bread coming up on the horizon, we will continue this journey with friends new and old. I can't wait to sit down with my good friend Gail Simmons and talk about her new book Guesting, Bravo's Top Chef and just catch up. I am so very excited to be able to speak with Julie Kent of Houston Ballet. My wife Lindsey is very involved with Houston Ballet, and I have become friends with some of the dancers over the years. Now to be able to sit down with one of the world's premier ballerinas is an absolute dream. For the last show, I'm going to talk with a woman I admire so much in this industry. Toni Tipton-Martin is a true culinary historian and storyteller that has shaped the way we read and understand foodways. This season is set up to be amazing! I will see you there!”

The series takes its name from a ritual associated with Shepherd's former restaurants, where whole loaves of bread were set on tables to be torn and shared, sparking connection among strangers. Though he has stepped away from restaurant life, that belief in gathering people around a table remains central to his work.

“The best experiences stay with you long after the evening ends,” says Hobby Center vice president of programming and education Deborah Lugo. “Breaking Bread creates those moments by inviting audiences into conversations that usually happen away from the spotlight—whether in the kitchen after service, the studio after rehearsal, or the candid dialog where artists and creators reflect on the decisions, challenges, and triumphs that shaped them.”

The return of the series reflects the Hobby Center's commitment to expanding programming beyond the stage and creating space for stories that explore the spark of human creativity.

Breaking Bread: A Conversation hosted by Chris Shepherd with Gail Simmons

Tuesday, Nov.17, 2026 at 7:30pm

When Chris Shepherd sits down with Gail Simmons, it won't be a formal interview—it will be two longtime friends sharing stories. Best known as a judge and executive producer of Bravo's Top Chef, Simmons joins Chris for an evening of conversation about the people, moments, and lessons that have shaped their careers. Along the way, they'll explore mentorship, leadership, and the evolving culture of food, with the warmth, humor, and honesty that come from years of friendship.

Signed copies of Gail's third book, Guesting, set to publish November 3, 2026 by Flatiron Books, will be available with advance ticket purchase and at the event.

Breaking Bread: A Conversation hosted by Chris Shepherd with Julie Kent

Saturday, Jan.30, 2027 at 7:30pm

Few people understand the lifelong pursuit of excellence quite like Julie Kent. Following a distinguished 30-year career with American Ballet Theatre, she now leads Houston Ballet as its Artistic Director, shaping the future of one of the country's premier dance companies. Joining Chris Shepherd for an evening of conversation, Julie reflects on the people, decisions, and defining moments that have shaped her career, revealing how the values behind exceptional ballet and exceptional hospitality—discipline, creativity, collaboration, and care—are more connected than they first appear.

Breaking Bread: A Conversation hosted by Chris Shepherd with Toni Tipton-Martin

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027 at 7:30pm

Toni Tipton-Martin has spent her career changing the way America understands its culinary history. A three-time James Beard Award winner and recipient of the Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award, she has uncovered and preserved the stories of African American cooks whose contributions have shaped American food for generations. With Chris Shepherd guiding the dialog, Toni muses on food as history, storytelling, and cultural identity, exploring how the meals we share connect us to our communities, preserve our heritage, and carry stories from one generation to the next.

Breaking Bread patrons can experience Shepherd's exclusive Founders Club menu including Birria Taquitos with warm spicy broth and jalapeño cabbage slaw; Caviar, Crème and A Can featuring Altima Kaluga caviar with crème fraîche and sour cream and onion Pringles; and Crackling Queso with crispy chicharron and hatch chile queso. The full menu is available online at thehobbycenter.org/lafcmenu.

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