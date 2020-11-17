Tune In To HOME COOKIN' FOR THE HOLIDAYS, November 27

Mark your calendar and plan to tune into HOME Cookin' for the Holidays on Nov. 27, benefitting HOME Austin!

The event will feature a variety of performances and more than 25 recipes from local Austin musicians along with virtual cooking segments.

Join the event toe njoy singing and cooking that day to make the holidays shiny and bright for the older musicians in the Austin area who need our help now more than ever!

To RSVP to this free event, please go here.

See www.homeaustin.org for more event information.

Shows View More Austin Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You