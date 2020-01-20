The United Court of Austin to Produce fundraiser for MAD Productions Round Rock February 1.

Celebrating Saffire T. Stone (2 time Austin Chronicle Best Drag Performer) and her 16 years as an Austin Entertainer. The night will feature performances from some of Austin's best drag entertainers, live vocalist, and cabaret acts.



On Saturday, February 1, Two non-profit organizations who are notorious for putting on a great show will team up to raise money to help support the growth of theatre and the performing arts in Round Rock. The United Court of Austin will team up with MAD Productions of Round Rock to create a night of Broadway performances to entertain even the most rigid of critics. Both organizations are encouraging folks to attend this free event, and tip the entertainers who are working to raise money "One Dollar at a Time!" The night centers around the celebration of 16 years of performances by the nights Guest of Honor and Emcee Saffire T. Stone.

Ms. Stone has been a staple of the Austin LGBT Community, and Drag scene for 16 years, twice named "Best Drag Performer" by the Austin Chronicle Readers Poll, and a respected community advocate.

Both organizations have been blessed to have Ms. Saffire as a member of their ranks. Many people have fond memories of attending one of Saffire's shows which are known for their flair for the dramatic, over the top comedy, and perfect celebrity impersonations. The evening will feature performances by many of Austin's favorite drag performers such as Christina Lee Fontaine, Talor Brooks-Stone, Kendra Christell St. Stone, and Nadine Hughes. "Broadway" will take place at Sellers Underground in the heart of The Warehouse District at 213 W. 4th Street.

"Broadway" will focus on performances inspired by the "Great White Way" the musicals, and celebrities that have made them famous. There is guaranteed to be performances by "Liza Minnelli," "Reba McEntire" and recreations of scenes from Broadway Musicals like "Wicked," "Chorus Line," and "Cabaret:" There is no ticket fee or cost to attend the evening, all guests are encouraged to tip the performers or donate directly to the United Court of Austin in the name of MAD Productions.





