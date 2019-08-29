The Hidden Room Presents THE DUCHESS OF MALFI

Before the Gothic Horror of Stoker and Shelley, before the most curious corners of the minds of The Brothers Grimm, there was John Webster's dark fairytale of power, corruption, fate, and forbidden love - the Duchess of Malfi.

Considered one of the great revenge tragedies of all time and wildly popular in its day, Webster's 1614 horror masterpiece will be brought back to life by the Hidden Room using period playing practices such as replicated candlelight as used for a Jacobean indoor playing space, live music, 1614-style garments (designed by the American Shakespeare Center's Jenny McNee) and proper makeup techniques.

Most significantly, The Hidden Room will unveil their work on Renaissance Gesture Acting - the result of years of experimentation and research, as lead by the brilliant Dr. Farah Karim (head of Research and Education at Shakespeare Globe in London, and author of The Hand on the Shakespearean Stage.) After its Austin run, The Duchess of Malfi will bring this groundbreaking production to Shakespeare's Globe Wanamaker Playhouse.

Starring: Liz Beckham, Brock England, Judd Farris, Valoneeica Tolbert, Robert Matney, Todd Kassens, Ronan Melomo, Amber Quick, Jill Swanson, Kenah Benefield, Rommel Sulit, Nathan Jerkins, Ryan Crowder, Sadie Schaeffer

FOUR WEEKENDS ONLY, Sept 27-October 20th

All Friday and Saturday shows at 8PM, all Sunday performances at 5PM.

Running time 140 minutes.

Special discounted PREVIEW PERFORMANCE Friday Sept 27th, 8PM

VSA Audio Description and Relaxed Performance Sunday Sept 29th, 5PM

Special Industry Night Performance Thursday October 10th, 8PM

York Rite Masonic Hall (we've got it for a while longer, hurray!)311 W 7th Street, Austin TX. 78733

www.hiddenroomtheatre.com





