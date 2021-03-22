Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Texas Theatre And Dance Presents DEL CORAZÓN NACE EL ENJAMBRE, A Virtual Exhibition

del corazón nace el enjambre is a virtual retelling of the tale(s) of la cucaracha.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Texas Theatre and Dance presents DEL CORAZÓN NACE EL ENJAMBRE, a virtual exhibition March 25-28, 2021.

del corazón nace el enjambre is a virtual retelling of the tale(s) of la cucaracha. Activating the cockroach as a time-traveling hemispheric avatar, this dance-theatre piece interweaves stories of self-metamorphosis, resistance and revolution to wonder how attuning to a theoretical brown commons might expand possibilities of freedom.

As the third installment of an iterative performance practice, this performance project both lives inside of and creates a digital ofrenda, which collects dance, text, images and objects to bring forth a feminist, queer offering for the future.

Performance times are ongoing March 25-28, 2021. All performances in the 2020/2021 Texas Theatre and Dance season will be presented virtually. Details about how to stream performances will be made available at: JoinTheDrama.org.

All ticketing for the 2020/2021 Season will be available at pay-what-you-can pricing; minimum ticket price is $5.00. More information about ticketing is available at: theatredance.utexas.edu/ticketing

Texas Theatre and Dance is committed to the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and audiences. Due to the uncertain nature of our current times, all titles, dates, times and presentation details may be subject to change.

For more information on del corazón nace el enjambre, please visit JoinTheDrama.org.


