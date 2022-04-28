Texas State University's Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre Presents TALA Staged Reading

"Release your past that hinders your light from shining, find your future in the light that is coming." In this story that covers themes of generational trauma within a family and finding your self worth and what you are capable of, Texas State University's Jeremy Torres Lab Theatre presents a Staged Reading of 'Tala'. 'Tala' is written by Texas States' BFA Film Production major, Jasmine Aurelio, and directed by Performance & Production major, Crystal Lofton.

The show opens from Friday, April 29, 2022 to May 1st, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Theater Center located on 430 Moon St, San Marcos, TX 78666 in Room 209 with free admission to all. It will be a double feature with the night beginning with the show Red 'Card' and followed by the staged reading of 'Tala'.

Set in Bulacan, Philippines, 'Tala' follows the story of the reckless and carefree Mayari who desperately tries to get her life back together as she reaches her last year of school. Though, when she unexpectedly finds out she is pregnant with her best friend's child, she is forced to take responsibility as she attempts to navigate through her troubles with her friendship, her family's financial situations, the grieving of her late older sister, Tala, and her broken relationship with her mother, all in which she seeks guidance from a higher being. The show falls under magical realism and highlights the effects of generational trauma within families of color, specifically in the Philippines, while dipping its toes in the world of Filipino mythology.

The cast and crew have been working extremely hard at bringing this story to life through the staged reading format. With a majority of the team being minorities and with the guidance of their hardworking and persistent director, these individuals have been putting in the efforts to making this show the best it can be. Our playwright, Jasmine Aurelio, says, "Filipino stories aren't often represented in the theatre/media today. Being in a university where the percentage of Asians make up 2.65% of the entire school, it's been a rewarding journey seeing the actors pay respects to a piece that is so close to my heart and shows pieces of my cultural background."

Director, Crystal Lofton, making her directorial debut says, "I've learned so much about collaborating with others and ensuring that everyone's input is considered for a show. It's important to lock your ego & pride away, because people can see things you don't. It turns out to be a beautiful thing when people are open to expressing ideas and feeling comfortable enough to say how they feel. I really enjoyed guiding the decisions we had with the cast & crew about the setting and characters."

The team of Tala is excited to open a show that revolves around family and believing in oneself and capability and they hope the audience can take something from this piece. For more information regarding the show, follow Tala's instagram @jtlt.tala. The team hopes to see you there!