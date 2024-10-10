Texas State Department Of Theatre & Dance to Present Kira Rockwell's OH, TO BE PURE AGAIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Marcos, TX-Texas State Department of Theatre and Dance presents Kira Rockwell's oh, to be pure again, Oct. 17-20 and 24-26 in the PSHF Studio Theatre.

Winner of the Gene Gabriel Moore Playwriting Award (2023), Rockwell's oh, to be pure... holds a magnifying glass to the delicate, formative phase of self-discovery watershed to the female experience.

Set against a Texas summer backdrop, oh, to be pure, follows six young women as they progress through a week at a Christian church camp in 2010. Rockwell's writing dedicates itself to making this a representation, not a parody, of women navigating faith, gender dynamics, self-love, and identity.

The production features a strong, core female cast made up of Eva De Guelle (Autumn), Fallon Fontenot (Rachel), Hailey Heitmeyer (Trina), Rheagan Higgins (Luna), Sierra Salazar (Jean Ruby), and Lilli Shank (Becca). The cast also features Hunter Domzalski (Adrian) and Jaden Petty (Rachel's Dad).

The run will include an understudy performance on Saturday, Oct. 19. The understudy cast consists of Kennedy Burns (Luna), Kylie Hill (Jean Ruby), Hailey Heitmeyer (Trina), Jaden Petty (Adrian), Nathan Schutt (Rachel's Dad), Karina Bozanich (Autumn), Miranda T. Grauzas (Becca), and Kady Waldmann (Rachel).

The creative team includes Kacey Wasson, scenic designer; Michael Aguilar, Costume Designer; AJ Rose, lighting designer; Julia Kovar, sound designer; Isha Patel, dramaturg; Magali Carrasquillo, technical director; and Jessie Flam, production stage manager.

Director Caitlin Parker, a second-year MFA student, hailed the story as "wonderful and joyful." Parker continued, "In the end, we have a baptism, a rebirth. It's a ritualistic return to nature, and girlhood, and desire, and worship, and love. All of the things God is supposed to be."

oh, to be pure again runs Oct. 17-20 and 24-26 in the PSHF Studio Theatre, with the understudy performance on Oct. 19. Tickets range from $10 to $15 and can be bought online at www.txstatepresents.com.

