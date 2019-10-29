TexARTS Presents A COOL YULE

"A Cool Yule," the swingin' holiday cabaret, returns for its seventh year! This TexARTS tradition will warm your heart with the timeless classics of Andy Williams, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, Peggy Lee and more!

This joyous evening of song features your favorite TexARTS stars including: Julie Foster (Trailer Park), Jarret Mallon (The Best Little... and Trailer Park), Amy Nichols (Xanadu), Jessica O'Brian (Smokey Joe's Cafe) and more. "A Cool Yule" will remind you how special the holidays - and TexARTS - really are.

Get Tickets at tex-arts.org or by phone at 512-852-9079 x101.

Directed by Jarret Mallon

Music Directed by Susan Finnigan





