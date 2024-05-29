TXST's Department Of Theatre and Dance Moves to New Audition Platform, HeartOut.io

Click Here for More on College Center

Texas State University's Department of Theatre and Dance has announced a partnership with HeartOut, an innovative audition platform.

HeartOut's state-of-the-art technology and intuitive interface will revolutionize the way Texas State Theatre recruits for the Musical Theatre and Acting programs. This new era of auditioning promises an enriched experience for both the applicant and adjudicator, fostering a more engaging and convenient process.

With HeartOut, the audition process becomes a breeze. Applicants can effortlessly upload their pre-recorded videos or record them live, attach required media, and complete the program application in one convenient hub. This streamlined process ensures a stress-free experience, relieving applicants of the usual audition strain.

As a Musical Theatre Common Prescreen member, the Texas State team dedicates itself to simplifying the applicants' experience during the stressful audition and callback season. The Texas State Musical Theatre and Acting programs open applications on August 1.

For more information on audition requirements, deadlines, and the application process, visit www.theatreanddance.txst.edu or follow our social media for updates regarding this venture. Visit HeartOut.io to see how it is revolutionizing the discovery of future stars.

