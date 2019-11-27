TUNA And QUICHE - Yummy Holiday Shows Served Up At The City Theatre Austin

Put a little theatre in your life! Curtain Up! Holiday shows, plus theatre to kick-off the new year at City Theatre Austin.

Ho Ho Ho Hilarity for the holidays!

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche

The Austin premier comedy about bonding, baking, and the end of the world.

It's 1956 and the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual holiday quiche breakfast. As the assembled "widows" await the announcement of the prize-winning quiche, the atomic bomb sirens sound! Has the Communist threat come to pass? How will they all respond as their idyllic town - and lifestyles - faces an attack? 5 Lesbians is the award winning, Off-Broadway smash, that took America, then Brisbane, by storm and will have audiences coming back for second helpings. Respect the egg!

December 5 - 29. Picturebox Studios

Show information.

A Tuna Christmas

Come back home for the holidays.

It's the most hilarious evening of laughs a little town could ever give.

The guys - and gals - are back! A Tuna Christmas is the outrageous holiday comedy with such southern fun and charm you don't want to miss. Reuniting Rick Smith and Scot Friedman, two actors introduce us to twenty-two of the wildest Tuna, Texas - population, 24 - citizens you will ever meet as they search for the Christmas phantom who has been spreading havoc on their little town. With quick-change zaniness and quicksilver one-liners, they bring "joy to the world" in true Texas fashion. Come have a ball, y'all!

December 19 - January 5. Trinity Street Playhouse

Show information.

Coming in January!

Art

How much would you pay for a white painting?

Yasmina Reza's award-winning play Art...about three friends, the meaning of art and life, and the lengths we go - however joyful, painful, or maddening - to protect those we care about. An intelligent show - the perfect marriage between crackling language, biting humor, and the fragile, feeling hearts that make us who we are.

January 9 - 26. Picturebox Studios

January 9 - 26. Picturebox Studios

Tickets on sale in December. Show information.





