THE TWILIGHT OF THE GOLDS Comes to Austin in February

Jonathan Tolins' critically acclaimed Off-Broadway play premiering in Austin this February. City Theatre at Genesis Creative Collective, February 9 – 25.

Celebrating its 18th anniversary season, City Theatre Austin is excited to open the 2024 theatre season with The Twilight of the Golds. Edgy – comedic - compelling, Jonathan Tolins' play has been called ‘a meditation on ethics, opera, and the freedom of choice,' still as meaningful today as it was when first seen on Broadway.

“When art is at its most outrageous, when it cannot be easily believed, that is when it most resembles life,” – David Gold

If your parents knew everything about you before you were born, would you be here? That is the question posed in Jonathan Tolins' Off-Broadway play, Twilight of the Golds. Suzanne's family is ecstatic to hear she is expecting her first child. But when a groundbreaking test reveals something much more than expected, the news tears them apart, forcing them to confront issues of tolerance, evolution, identity, and the limits -and boundlessness - of love. “At its heart, Twilight is a morality play that tackles some pretty serious issues,” mentions Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky. “It should spark conversations on subjects that are very important to us today, whether those are political, social, or even personal, and hopefully have audiences talking days after the show.” Taking on questions of individual rights and choice with operatic proportions, this biting, evocative, eerily topical play may well stand more relevant now than ever.

Playwright Jonathan Tolins is known for his plays Buyer & Cellar, The Twilight of the Golds, and The Last Sunday in June. He co-wrote the movies The Twilight of the Golds and Martian Child. For television, he has written for Queer as Folk, Partners, and Braindead. Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky begins the 2024 season as director of Twilight with the production featuring the all-star cast of Jim Lindsay, Lindsay Palinsky, Rick Felkins, Jan Phillips, and Kirk Kelso.

City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!