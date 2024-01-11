THE TWILIGHT OF THE GOLDS Comes to Austin in February

Performances run February 9 – 25.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This Month Photo 3 THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This Month
Interview: Shohei Iwahama of LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO Photo 4 Interview: Shohei Iwahama of LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO

THE TWILIGHT OF THE GOLDS Comes to Austin in February

Jonathan Tolins' critically acclaimed Off-Broadway play premiering in Austin this February. City Theatre at Genesis Creative Collective, February 9 – 25.

Celebrating its 18th anniversary season, City Theatre Austin is excited to open the 2024 theatre season with The Twilight of the Golds. Edgy – comedic - compelling, Jonathan Tolins' play has been called ‘a meditation on ethics, opera, and the freedom of choice,' still as meaningful today as it was when first seen on Broadway.

“When art is at its most outrageous, when it cannot be easily believed, that is when it most resembles life,” – David Gold

If your parents knew everything about you before you were born, would you be here? That is the question posed in Jonathan Tolins' Off-Broadway play, Twilight of the Golds. Suzanne's family is ecstatic to hear she is expecting her first child. But when a groundbreaking test reveals something much more than expected, the news tears them apart, forcing them to confront issues of tolerance, evolution, identity, and the limits -and boundlessness - of love. “At its heart, Twilight is a morality play that tackles some pretty serious issues,” mentions Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky. “It should spark conversations on subjects that are very important to us today, whether those are political, social, or even personal, and hopefully have audiences talking days after the show.” Taking on questions of individual rights and choice with operatic proportions, this biting, evocative, eerily topical play may well stand more relevant now than ever.

Playwright Jonathan Tolins is known for his plays Buyer & Cellar, The Twilight of the Golds, and The Last Sunday in June. He co-wrote the movies The Twilight of the Golds and Martian Child. For television, he has written for Queer as Folk, Partners, and Braindead. Artistic Director Andy Berkovsky begins the 2024 season as director of Twilight with the production featuring the all-star cast of Jim Lindsay, Lindsay Palinsky, Rick Felkins, Jan Phillips, and Kirk Kelso.

City Theatre is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted “Best Theatre Company” by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Interview: Shohei Iwahama of LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO Photo
Interview: Shohei Iwahama of LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE MONTE CARLO

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, often simply referred to as 'The Trocks,' is a well-known all-male drag ballet company that parodies and pays homage to classical ballet. The company was founded in 1974 in New York City by a group of ballet enthusiasts who shared a love for dance and a desire to satirize the conventions of classical ballet. 'The Trocks,” come through Austin on tour at the Bass Concert Hall on January 19th.

2
THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This Month Photo
THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This Month

Lyric Stage will present The Producers from January 11-20, 2024. These performances are the first show at the Moody Performance Hall, which the company will be able to showcase two weekends in a row.

3
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Bastrop Opera House, Gaslight-Baker Theatre and more take home wins.

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Austin Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Austin Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Cast Set For World Premiere of ALWAYS A BOY at Ground Floor TheatreCast Set For World Premiere of ALWAYS A BOY at Ground Floor Theatre
THE TWILIGHT OF THE GOLDS Comes to Austin in FebruaryTHE TWILIGHT OF THE GOLDS Comes to Austin in February
THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This MonthTHE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage This Month
City Council Approves $4.5M For Austin Playhouse New Arts CenterCity Council Approves $4.5M For Austin Playhouse New Arts Center

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
Proyecto Teatro in Austin Proyecto Teatro
The VORTEX (5/25-6/08)
FronteraFest in Austin FronteraFest
Hyde Park Theatre (1/16-2/17)
Come From Away in Austin Come From Away
The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/07)
The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body in Austin The Black Feminist Guide to the Human Body
The VORTEX (4/11-5/04)
Born With Teeth in Austin Born With Teeth
Austin Playhouse (4/05-4/28)
Summer Youth Theatre in Austin Summer Youth Theatre
The VORTEX (7/26-8/03)
The 10th Annual OUTsider Fest, coming to the Vortex Feb. 15-18 in Austin The 10th Annual OUTsider Fest, coming to the Vortex Feb. 15-18
The Vortex - 2307 Manor Rd, Austin, TX (2/15-2/18)
Grumpy Old Men in Austin Grumpy Old Men
Bastrop Opera House (3/01-3/17)
Wicked in Austin Wicked
Bass Concert Hall (3/13-3/31)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Austin Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Bass Concert Hall (1/09-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You