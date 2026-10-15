THE SECOND-TO-LAST CHANGE LADIES LEAGUE Will Open at Georgetown Palace Theatre

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The Georgetown Palace Theatre will open Jones Hope Wooten comedy, The Second-to-Last Chance Ladies League this Friday, October 16, 2026, at the Doug Smith Performance Center.

In this comedy, four best friends—Libby Ruth, Deedra, Monette, and Charlie—each yearning to change their life before it’s too late, return to their beloved Laurelton Oaks, a wedding venue they know well. With Deedra’s purchase of the stately venue the others rally around her, and the business is ingeniously reimagined as “Occasionally Yours,” an events center for all kinds of fresh, new celebratory gatherings.

With these women so involved in each other’s lives, what could possibly go wrong? Basically, almost everything, what with Monette—flashy, vivacious, and self-involved—careening through a comic minefield of yet another divorce; salt-of-the-earth, tree-hugging Charlie struggling to survive her late-arriving mid-life crisis; and Libby Ruth—sweet, guileless but absolutely nobody’s fool—choosing to return to college and at the same time finding herself overwhelmed by the rebirth of her husband’s libido that keeps getting in the way of her studies. Meanwhile, headstrong Deedra is doing her dead-level best to fend off the eagle-eyed control issues of one practical and unflappable Sedalia Ellicott, the former owner, who refuses to relinquish the reins and exit gracefully.

In the course of one ferociously funny year, they joyfully throw themselves into hosting all manner of events—baby showers, bachelorette parties, memorial services—where everything that can go awry does. They are even compelled to participate in, yes, another last-minute, improbable wedding. These tenacious women endure laugh-out-loud adventures in hospitality and grow closer than ever as they tickle your funny bone and definitely capture your heart. Directed by Lorri Boyd.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 18 Hrs 43 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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