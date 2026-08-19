AND THEN THERE WERE NONE to Open at Georgetown Palace Theatre

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The Georgetown Palace Theatre will open And Then There Were None at the Doug Smith Performance Center. Performances will run August 21-September 20, 2026.

Adapted from the 1939 mystery novel by Agatha Christie, And Then There Were None is the world's best-selling mystery novel and one of the best-selling books of all time. It tells the story of ten strangers are summoned to a remote island. All that the guests have in common is a wicked past they're unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate…for each has been marked for murder. As the weather turns and the group is cut off from the mainland, the bloodbath begins; one by one, they are brutally murdered in accordance with the lines of a sinister nursery rhyme about “Ten Little Soldier Boys.” Directed by Felipe Garcia.

The Nonprofit Partner for And Then There Were None is GTX Film. Their mission showcases the art of filmmaking and highlights cinema as a cultural force that connects and inspires audiences, artists, and communities alike. Visit their website to find out how to support them with a donation or volunteer your time.

﻿Join in the lobby after the show to mix and mingle with the cast. Complimentary drinks and snacks available.

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