THE HOLIDAY MARKET AT ZACH to Return for 2026
The pop-up will feature Austin and Central Texas artisans alongside performances and family activities at the theater's outdoor plaza.
Zach Theater has announced 2026 dates for The Holiday Market at Zach, a returning pop-up featuring Austin and Central Texas' best local artisans and makers with drinks, performances, fun for the family and more.
This crowd favorite will take place on The People's Plaza at Zach November 21 & 28 and December 12 & 19 from 3-7pm and back this year is the Kids' Market at Zach on December 5 from 12-3:30pm powered by Kids Markets. The Market at Zach is FREE to attend, although reservations are recommended. More information including RSVP details can be found at zachtheater.org/themarket.
The Holiday Market at Zach is back to bring joy to one of the most creative corners in all of Austin. With five dates this holiday, including the Kids' Market featuring kid creators, patrons can come together for a uniquely Austin shopping experience that highlights the magic of its arts scene beyond the stage.
2026 DATES FOR THE HOLIDAY MARKET AT ZACH
- November 21, 3pm-7pm
between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol; after the afternoon performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas; before and after the early evening performance of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- November 28, 3pm-7pm *Small Business Saturday
between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol; after the afternoon performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas; before and after the early evening performance of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- December 12, 3pm-7pm
between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol; after the afternoon performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas; before and after the early evening performance of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- December 19, 3pm-7pm
between the matinee and evening performances of A Christmas Carol; after the afternoon performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas
KIDS' MARKET AT ZACH
- December 5, 12-3:30pm
before the matinee performance of A Christmas Carol; after the morning performance, between performances, and after the afternoon performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas
A vibrant, open-air pop-up, The Holiday Market at Zach transforms The People's Plaza into a lively hub of unique finds-from handcrafted home goods to jewelry, art, candles, clothing, and more. It's a chance to shop for that perfect one-of-a-kind gift (for yourself or others), enjoy the creative atmosphere, and even join in a family-friendly activity or two for an extra touch of outdoor artsy fun!
In addition to over two dozen curated artists and makers, The Holiday Market at Zach will host a bar featuring specialty holiday beverages.
Artists or makers interested in participating may visit zachtheater.org/marketvendor to apply.
THE HOLIDAY MARKET AT ZACH
When: November 21 & 28; and December 12 & 19, 2026 | 3-7 pm
Where: The People's Plaza at Zach | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704
Tickets: FREE. RSVPs recommended at zachtheater.org/themarket
Summary: zachtheater.org/themarket
(Family Friendly) 'Tis the season to shop local! The Holiday Market at Zach is a free outdoor event filled with unique finds, good company, and plenty of cheer. Discover one-of-a-kind gifts, sample tasty treats, and join in the festive activities, all while supporting small businesses in the community.
KIDS' MARKET AT ZACH
When: December 5, 2026 | 12-3:30 pm
Where: The People's Plaza at Zach | 202 South Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704
Tickets: FREE. RSVPs recommended at zachtheater.org/themarket
Summary: zachtheater.org/themarket
(Family Friendly) December 5 brings a special edition of The Market at Zach, powered by Kids Markets. Every vendor booth will be run by a young entrepreneur ages 5-17, giving kids and teens the opportunity to showcase their products and share their creativity.
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