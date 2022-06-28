Summer Stock Austin Announces Casts for IN THE HEIGHTS & ALICE'S WONDERLAND

Summer Stock Austin has announced casting for Lin Manuel Miranda's Tony Award winning Broadway musical, In the Heights and the Regional Premiere of Alice's Wonderland by Hamilton alumni J. Quinton Johnson and Julia Riew as part of the 2022 Summer season.

In Partnership with Texas Performing Arts, Summer Stock Austin 2022 will present live performances on the McCullough stage July 22 - August 8, 2022. Performances will be played in rotation with varying schedules. Tickets on sale now and are available at impactarts.org/summer-stock-austin.

Summer Stock Austin returns for the 2022 season with three offerings; an original movie musical, How to Musical Theatre created and co-written by Emmy Award-winners Allen Robertson and Damon Brown, the regional premiere of a new musical for family audiences Alice's Wonderland co-written and directed by Hamilton star and Summer Stock Austin mentoring alumni, J. Quinton Johnson, and Lin Manuel Miranda's In The Heights co-directed by Ginger Morris and Michael Ávila.

Casting for In the Heights includes Jordan Williams as Usnavi, Amber Arevalo as Nina, Esmerelda Navarro Garcia as Vanessa, Andrew De La Garza as Sonny, JP Lopez as Piragua Guy, Brandon Lozano as Kevin Rosario, Tori Ybarra as Abuela Claudia, Isaiah Choice as Graffiti Pete, Erica Cortina as Daniela, Paola Sordo as Carla, Mariana Villanueva as Camila Rosario, Noah Wood as Benny with the ensemble: Tate Kirschner, Andrew Ozuna, Simon Garfias, Joseph Gallegos, Luke Avalos-Gonzales, Joseph Manor, Christian Young, Alexa Echeverria, Hannah Zuniga, Morgan Lewis, Kira Griffin, Madison Rygaard, Mackenzie (Mack) Thornton, Emily Castillo-Langley, Sophia Zavala, Sarah Mathers, Jayla Ball, Victoria Butler, Zoe Peña, Sherlyn Diaz, Sydnie Brown, Livy Korioth, and Madison Jackson.

Casting for Alice's Wonderland includes Maleyah Nowell as Alice, Morgan Lewis as The Queen of Hearts, Michelle Ko as Cat, Mackenzie (Mack) Thornton as Caterpillar, Andrew De La Garza as Rabbit, Noah Wood as The Mad Hatter with the ensemble: Sarah Collier, Madison Rygaard, Hallie Utterback, Rachel Ernat, Sarah Mathers, Abigail Morrell, Ruth Waiwaiole, Gowan Merrill, Madison Jackson, Tate Kirschner, Scott Bratton, Isaiah Choice, Andrew Ozuna, Simon Garfias, and Christian Young.

How to Musical Theatre, an original movie musical written and created by Emmy Award winning duo Allen Robertson and Damon Brown will close the SSA season with a screening Sunday, August 14 at Pease Park. In partnership with the Pease Park Conservancy, this special event will not only host the world premiere of this film but will have additional entertainment and special guests. Casting and additional screening info for the How to Musical Theatre will be announced in July.

Now housed under the umbrella of Impact Arts and going into its 17th season, Summer Stock Austin is uniquely a production company and educational training program in one. It offers high school and college students an opportunity to train, perform and engage in all aspects of theatre and film production in a fast-paced professional atmosphere - all tuition-free. Summer Stock Austin culminates with high caliber, fully staged musical theatre productions for family audiences.

IN THE HEIGHTS | July 22nd - August 8 (17 performances)

Music and Lyrics by Lin Manuel Miranda

Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Conceived by Lin Manuel Miranda

Co-Directed by Michael Ávila and Ginger Morris | Music Direction by J. Quinton Johnson | Co-Choreography by Matt Kennedy and Leonela Hernandez

From the creator of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton, comes the Tony Award® winning Best Musical about family, community, and life in a vibrant neighborhood in New York City's Washington Heights. In The Heights tells the story of the hopes and dreams, loves and losses, and fortunes and failures of this rapidly changing community. With music and lyrics by Miranda and book by Quiara Alegria Hudes, this ground-breaking show weaves together Latin rhythms, hip-hop, and pop to tell a story about a diverse community chasing the American dream.

ALICE'S WONDERLAND | July 28th - August 8 (10 Performances)

Regional Premiere

Book, Music, and Lyrics by J. Quinton Johnson and Julia Riew

Based on a treatment by Linda Chichester and David Coffman

Orchestrations and Performance Tracks by J. Quinton Johnson

Direction and Musical Direction by J. Quinton Johnson | Choreography by Matt Kennedy | Associate Director/Choreographer: Khali Sykes

Alice's Wonderland, a regional premiere co-written and directed by J. Quinton Johnson (Broadway's Hamilton), is about a brilliant, passionate teen-coder who dreams of changing the world with her new video game, Wonderland. When Rabbit suddenly emerges from the screen and offers her an escape from reality, Alice takes the leap - and lands in her own virtual world, only it's no longer her intended utopian creation, where anyone can be a hero. To win the game, she must level up until she can confront the ruthless, sickly sweet Queen of Hearts and save Wonderland from the clutches of oppression. Adapted from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll this new musical explores ambition, rebellion, greed, and the power of self-expression. Featuring an original score inspired by hip-hop, pop, gospel, and contemporary musical theater, Alice's Wonderland is a new musical for all ages.