Street Corner Arts' THE SPIN Is Now Available On-Demand

THE SPIN is written and directed by Spenser Davis and features Zac Carr, Michael Galvan, Carlo Lorenzo Garcia, Natalie Garcia, Jason Graf, and more!

Apr. 26, 2021  

Due to popular demand Street Corner Arts is offering audiences who missed the live performance an opportunity to experience a RECORDING OF THE LIVE SHOW!

Patrons will be able to rent a special recorded. ENCORE PERFORMANCE for $3 and can watch it within 72 hours of the start of the rental.

The extension will run April 26th thru May 15th, 2021

Watch Here: https://www.streetcornerarts.org/thespin-live

And wait till you see who we've got for the curtain speech in the recorded show ... doot doot doot, doot doo doo ...

TRAILER:

About the show:

Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it entirely over video-conferencing. At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced for the virtual medium.

DETAILS:

Where: Your Computer Screen

When: Now through May 15th, 2021

How: Go to http://www.streetcornerarts.org/thespin-live and click Rent.

Website / Performance Link: http://www.streetcornerarts.org/thespin-live

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/streetcornerarts

THE SPIN is written and directed by Spenser Davis and features Zac Carr, Michael Galvan, Carlo Lorenzo Garcia, Natalie Garcia, Jason Graf, Kelsey Mazak, Mike Ooi, Shariba Rivers, and Andrea Skola Summers with Screen Management by Morgan Brochu.


