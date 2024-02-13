Spotlight: THE SPITFIRE GRILL! at Austin Playhouse

Austin Playhouse presents the The Spitfire Grill by James Valcq and Fred Alley.

Featuring a gorgeous, folk-inspired score, The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption and perseverance. Ex-convict Percy Talbott moves to Gilead, Wisconsin, a tiny town that has seen better days and isn't looking to help a stranger. What she finds will help both town and outsider find their way to renewal.

The Spitfire Grill is rated PG-13 for mild adult language and adult themes. Children under 5 are not permitted. Running through February 18 at Austin Playhouse West Campus Thurs - Sat at 8pm and Sun, February 11 at 5pm, Sun, February 18 at 2pm Tickets starting at $19. Visit www.austinplayhouse.com or call our Box Office at 512-476-0084.